Prep rankings: Liberty, Gorman, Shadow Ridge stay on top

The Liberty boys and Bishop Gorman girls remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A basketball rankings. Shadow Ridge is still No. 1 in 5A flag football.

Faith Lutheran’s Tamiah Harrison (4) and Bishop Gorman forward ALiitasi Fakatoumafi (34) wrestle for the ball during a game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (10-1)

2. Bishop Gorman (13-3)

3. Arbor View (11-5)

4. Coronado (9-8)

5. Mojave (10-6)

Around 5A: Liberty held on for a 69-68 win over Centennial on Wednesday. … Bishop Gorman hosts Durango on Wednesday and Desert Pines on Friday. … Arbor View defeated Durango and Mater East last week. … Coronado is at Mojave on Wednesday. … Mojave lost to Bishop Gorman 72-65 on Thursday.

Class 4A

1. Somerset-Losee (13-2)

2. Rancho (12-3)

3. Faith Lutheran (11-5)

4. Legacy (13-6)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (10-6)

Around 4A: Somerset-Losee defeated Clark 60-54 on Friday and hosts Shadow Ridge on Monday. … Rancho blew past Tech 98-19 on Friday. … Faith Lutheran defeated Valley 67-54 on Friday. … Legacy won at Western 80-42 on Friday. … Cimarron-Memorial defeated Shadow Ridge 62-52 on Friday and hosts Somerset-Losee on Thursday.

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (12-2)

2. Mater East (5-4)

3. Democracy Prep (9-4)

4. The Meadows (9-7)

5. Virgin Valley (8-6)

Around 3A: Boulder City defeated Doral Academy and Moapa Valley last week, and hosts The Meadows on Monday. … Mater East lost at Arbor View 77-45 on Thursday. … Democracy Prep defeated Virgin Valley 64-46 on Wednesday. … The Meadows defeated SLAM Academy 58-53 on Wednesday. … Virgin Valley plays at Mater East on Thursday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Shadow Ridge at Somerset-Losee

The Meadows at Boulder City

Tuesday

Arbor View at Centennial

Wednesday

Coronado at Mojave

Palo Verde at Rancho

Las Vegas at Silverado

Foothill at Desert Pines

Thursday

Somerset-Losee at Cimarron-Memorial

Virgin Valley at Mater East

Boulder City at Coral Academy

Friday

Desert Oasis at Silverado

Rancho at Las Vegas

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman

Legacy at Palo Verde

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (11-3)

2. Centennial (6-3)

3. Liberty (8-6)

4. Democracy Prep (7-4)

5. Desert Pines (11-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman racked up wins against Faith Lutheran and Coronado last week. … Centennial rolled Clark 74-30 on Thursday. … Liberty is at Coronado on Monday in a rematch of a region semifinal last season won by Coronado. … Democracy Prep won at Arbor View 74-52 on Tuesday. … Desert Pines put away Spring Valley 71-50 on Thursday. Desert Pines is at Democracy Prep on Thursday.

Class 4A

1. Cimarron-Memorial (10-3)

2. Sunrise Mountain (11-6)

3. Canyon Springs (10-4)

4. Sierra Vista (8-5)

5. Legacy (9-9)

Around 4A: Cimarron-Memorial held off Tech 47-40 on Friday. … Sunrise Mountain won at Canyon Springs 51-39 on Thursday. … Canyon Springs hosts Foothill on Wednesday. … Sierra Vista won at Rancho 64-42 on Thursday. … Legacy lost at Pahrump Valley 34-27 on Friday, but is 5-0 in 4A Sky League play.

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (14-1)

2. Moapa Valley (13-2)

3. Virgin Valley (9-9)

4. Boulder City (7-6)

5. The Meadows (3-3)

Around 3A: Pahrump Valley picked up wins against Arbor View and Legacy last week. … Moapa Valley rolled Boulder City 78-35 on Friday. … Virgin Valley crushed Cadence 65-3 on Wednesday. … Boulder City hosts The Meadows on Monday and is at Pahrump Valley on Thursday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Liberty at Coronado

Faith Lutheran at Desert Pines

Coral Academy at Pahrump Valley

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Somerset-Losee at Valley

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Desert Pines at Democracy Prep

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (10-1)

2. Palo Verde (11-2)

3. Liberty (9-4)

4. Desert Oasis (13-3)

5. Bishop Gorman (6-3)

Around 5A: Shadow Ridge pulled away at Liberty 32-18 on Thursday, avenging an earlier loss to the Patriots in a tournament. … Palo Verde blanked Green Valley 12-0 on Thursday. … Liberty plays at Tech at 3 p.m. Friday. … Desert Oasis begins a stretch of three games in four days at Cimarron-Memorial on Monday. … Bishop Gorman defeated Centennial 34-20 on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Coronado (8-1)

2. Bonanza (9-2)

3. Arbor View (11-5)

4. Legacy (4-0)

5. Foothill (6-3)

Around 4A: Coronado blanked Rancho and Desert Pines last week while scoring 101 points. … Bonanza, winner of seven straight games, plays at Legacy on Wednesday. … Arbor View defeated Chaparral 46-6 on Friday. … Legacy rolled Faith Lutheran 52-0 on Friday. … Foothill shut out Cheyenne 48-0 on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (7-1)

2. Moapa Valley (4-2)

3. Boulder City (5-0)

4. SLAM Academy (6-6)

5. Mater East (5-5)

Around 3A: Virgin Valley defeated Mater East 25-6 on Wednesday. … Moapa Valley blanked Eldorado 46-0 on Friday. Virgin Valley hosts Moapa Valley on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s 3A state title game, won by Virgin Valley. … Boulder City rolled SLAM Academy 32-14 on Wednesday. … SLAM Academy hosts Sloan Canyon on Monday. … Mater East hosts Las Vegas High on Wednesday.

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Tech, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Las Vegas at Desert Oasis

Green Valley at Shadow Ridge

Wednesday

Bonanza at Legacy

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Green Valley

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Friday

Liberty at Tech, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman

Centennial at Palo Verde

