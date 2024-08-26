Prep rankings: No changes at No. 1 in football after Week 2

There were no changes at the top of the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings after Week 2, but there was some movement among other teams.

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) throws the ball to a teammate during a football game between Coronado and Sierra Vista at Coronado High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(All records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)

2. Liberty (0-1)

3. Arbor View (1-0)

4. Coronado (1-0)

5. Desert Pines (1-0)

6. Legacy (1-1)

7. Faith Lutheran (2-0)

8. Shadow Ridge (1-0)

9. Foothill (2-0)

10. Green Valley (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, scored 19 unanswered points and rallied to defeat No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas 29-21 on Saturday. The Gaels have a bye this week. … Liberty lost to Skyridge (Utah) 41-26 on Friday. … Arbor View held on for a 45-44 win at Lincoln (California) on Saturday behind 583 passing yards and five total touchdowns from quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher. … Coronado rolled past Sierra Vista 49-18. … Desert Pines held on to beat Centennial 34-33.

Legacy lost to 6A Idaho power Highland 21-13. The Longhorns play at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Friday in the “Battle of the Bulls.” … Faith Lutheran won at Bakersfield Christian (California) 19-14. … Shadow Ridge fended off Northern school Spanish Springs 28-20. … Foothill won by forfeit after Sunrise Mountain had to cancel their game. … Green Valley got a key two-point conversion to beat Herriman (Utah) 22-21.

Class 4A

1. Somerset-Losee (1-1)

2. Spring Valley (1-0)

3. Bonanza (1-0)

4. Cadence (1-0)

5. Canyon Springs (0-1)

Around 4A: Somerset-Losee bounced back for a 41-0 win against Eldorado. … Spring Valley outdueled Cimarron-Memorial 35-26. … Bonanza held on at Valley 14-8. It next hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday in the annual “Banner Game.” … Cadence hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday. … Canyon Springs plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-0)

2. Virgin Valley (2-0)

3. Boulder City (1-0)

4. Democracy Prep (2-0)

5. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley won at Hurricane (Utah) 30-29. … Virgin Valley rolled past Chaparral 45-6. … Boulder City hosts Somerset-Losee at 7 p.m. Friday. … Democracy Prep blew past Western 42-0. … Pahrump Valley defeated Cheyenne 29-8.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (6-0)

2. Faith Lutheran (5-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

4. Liberty (1-0)

5. Arbor View (0-1)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (4-1)

2. Foothill (1-0)

3. Sierra Vista (1-0)

4. Tech (4-1-1)

5. Silverado (1-0)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Equipo Academy (3-2)

3. Virgin Valley (1-0)

4. Boulder City (1-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (0-1)

Games to watch

Wednesday

Sierra Vista at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (5-0)

2. Palo Verde (1-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

4. Las Vegas High (4-0-1)

5. Arbor View (1-0)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (5-1)

2. Liberty (5-1)

3. Canyon Springs (4-1-1)

4. Foothill (3-1-1)

5. Centennial (2-0-1)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (3-0)

2. Pahrump Valley (2-1)

3. SLAM Academy (1-1)

4. Virgin Valley (3-5)

5. Del Sol (1-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Canyon Springs

Bishop Gorman at Sunrise Mountain

Las Vegas High at Arbor View

Green Valley at Palo Verde

Eldorado at Western

Centennial at Foothill

Thursday

Boulder City at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Palo Verde at Las Vegas High, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)

2. Coronado (0-0)

3. Centennial (10-1)

4. Arbor View (6-0)

5. Foothill (8-2)

Class 4A

1. Durango (1-1)

2. Tech (7-2)

3. Legacy (7-5)

4. Coral Academy (5-5)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (5-3)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (0-1)

2. Boulder City (2-6)

3. Moapa Valley (5-2)

4. Virgin Valley (5-3)

5. Sloan Canyon (4-5)

Games to watch

All games 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran

Legacy at Durango

GV Christian at Lake Mead Academy

Thursday

Palo Verde at Foothill

Desert Oasis at Tech

Silverado at Sierra Vista

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley

