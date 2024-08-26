Prep rankings: No changes at No. 1 in football after Week 2
There were no changes at the top of the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings after Week 2, but there was some movement among other teams.
Nevada high school fall sports rankings
(All records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)
2. Liberty (0-1)
3. Arbor View (1-0)
4. Coronado (1-0)
5. Desert Pines (1-0)
6. Legacy (1-1)
7. Faith Lutheran (2-0)
8. Shadow Ridge (1-0)
9. Foothill (2-0)
10. Green Valley (1-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, scored 19 unanswered points and rallied to defeat No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas 29-21 on Saturday. The Gaels have a bye this week. … Liberty lost to Skyridge (Utah) 41-26 on Friday. … Arbor View held on for a 45-44 win at Lincoln (California) on Saturday behind 583 passing yards and five total touchdowns from quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher. … Coronado rolled past Sierra Vista 49-18. … Desert Pines held on to beat Centennial 34-33.
Legacy lost to 6A Idaho power Highland 21-13. The Longhorns play at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Friday in the “Battle of the Bulls.” … Faith Lutheran won at Bakersfield Christian (California) 19-14. … Shadow Ridge fended off Northern school Spanish Springs 28-20. … Foothill won by forfeit after Sunrise Mountain had to cancel their game. … Green Valley got a key two-point conversion to beat Herriman (Utah) 22-21.
Class 4A
1. Somerset-Losee (1-1)
2. Spring Valley (1-0)
3. Bonanza (1-0)
4. Cadence (1-0)
5. Canyon Springs (0-1)
Around 4A: Somerset-Losee bounced back for a 41-0 win against Eldorado. … Spring Valley outdueled Cimarron-Memorial 35-26. … Bonanza held on at Valley 14-8. It next hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday in the annual “Banner Game.” … Cadence hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday. … Canyon Springs plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Friday.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (2-0)
2. Virgin Valley (2-0)
3. Boulder City (1-0)
4. Democracy Prep (2-0)
5. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley won at Hurricane (Utah) 30-29. … Virgin Valley rolled past Chaparral 45-6. … Boulder City hosts Somerset-Losee at 7 p.m. Friday. … Democracy Prep blew past Western 42-0. … Pahrump Valley defeated Cheyenne 29-8.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (6-0)
2. Faith Lutheran (5-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (4-1)
4. Liberty (1-0)
5. Arbor View (0-1)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (4-1)
2. Foothill (1-0)
3. Sierra Vista (1-0)
4. Tech (4-1-1)
5. Silverado (1-0)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (3-0)
2. Equipo Academy (3-2)
3. Virgin Valley (1-0)
4. Boulder City (1-1)
5. Pahrump Valley (0-1)
Games to watch
Wednesday
Sierra Vista at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (5-0)
2. Palo Verde (1-1)
3. Bishop Gorman (4-1)
4. Las Vegas High (4-0-1)
5. Arbor View (1-0)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (5-1)
2. Liberty (5-1)
3. Canyon Springs (4-1-1)
4. Foothill (3-1-1)
5. Centennial (2-0-1)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (3-0)
2. Pahrump Valley (2-1)
3. SLAM Academy (1-1)
4. Virgin Valley (3-5)
5. Del Sol (1-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Canyon Springs
Bishop Gorman at Sunrise Mountain
Las Vegas High at Arbor View
Green Valley at Palo Verde
Eldorado at Western
Centennial at Foothill
Thursday
Boulder City at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Palo Verde at Las Vegas High, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)
2. Coronado (0-0)
3. Centennial (10-1)
4. Arbor View (6-0)
5. Foothill (8-2)
Class 4A
1. Durango (1-1)
2. Tech (7-2)
3. Legacy (7-5)
4. Coral Academy (5-5)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (5-3)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (0-1)
2. Boulder City (2-6)
3. Moapa Valley (5-2)
4. Virgin Valley (5-3)
5. Sloan Canyon (4-5)
Games to watch
All games 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran
Legacy at Durango
GV Christian at Lake Mead Academy
Thursday
Palo Verde at Foothill
Desert Oasis at Tech
Silverado at Sierra Vista
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley
