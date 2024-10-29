Preps playoff roundup: Foothill defeats Tech in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Check out the results from Monday’s high school girls soccer and girls volleyball playoff action, as well as photos from Foothill’s girls soccer game against Tech.

Foothill High School’s Lucy Anderson (7) attempts to steal the ball from Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Allison Moreno (23) during the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s Riley Aldrich (13) kicks the ball past Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Citlali Galicia Rivera (8) at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Olivia Mowery (17) steals the ball from Foothill High School’s (12) at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) heads the ball towards the goal against Southeast Career Technical Academy at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School players high-five after earning a point against Southeast Career Technical Academy during the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Citlali Galicia Rivera (7) passes the ball against Foothill High School at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s goalkeeper Jayla Elfberg fails to block the ball in a game against Foothill High School at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s Adysun Adam (10) races against Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Cristal Lara (10) for the ball during the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s Hailey Lobanoff (12) pushes past Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Olivia Mowery (17) and Ellie Pawlowski (19) during the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s head coach Jennifer Schultz talks to her team during halftime at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game against Southeast Technical Career Academy at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Sofia Aviles Estrada (16) kicks the ball in a game against Foothill High School at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Foothill High School’s Jensen Schultz (15) steals the ball from Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Ellie Pawlowski (19) at the Class 4A Southern Regional quarterfinal game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Foothill won 5-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tianna Hunsaker led the Foothill girls soccer team in scoring throughout the regular season, so it was only fitting that she took control in the Falcons’ 4A Southern Region quarterfinal game Monday.

The junior scored two goals to help Foothill (15-1-1) roll to a 5-2 home win over Tech (16-7-3).

The Falcons host Doral Academy in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are other results from 4A:

— No. 1M Centennial 6, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0: At Centennial, Natalie Sligar scored three goals to help the Bulldogs (19-0) cruise to a victory over the Mountain Lions (13-5-1).

Cameryn Sligar scored Centennial’s first goal. Skyley Mecham and Fee Van Zoghe also scored.

The Bulldogs host Canyon Springs in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 3M Canyon Springs 1, No. 2D Eldorado 0: At Eldorado, Michelle Rosales scored a first-half goal and the Pioneers (13-4-2) hung on for a win over the Firehawks (13-4-2).

Goalkeeper Jamie Hernandez recorded a shutout to earn the win for Canyon Springs.

— No. 3D Doral Academy 1, Green Valley 0 (OT): At Green Valley, goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore earned a shutout as the Dragons (16-4-1) defeated Green Valley (13-4-3) by winning a shootout 5-3.

Mashore blocked two shots and also scored Doral’s final goal in the shootout.

Girls 3A Southern Region girls soccer quarterfinals

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 9, No. 4D Del Sol 1: At Heritage Park, the Bulls (12-3-1) rolled past the Dragons (4-11-2) for a first-round victory.

SLAM hosts Virgin Valley at Heritage Park in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2D Virgin Valley 3, No. 3M Pahrump Valley 1: At Virgin Valley, Denise Silveyra had a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs (10-3) took control in the second half to beat the Trojans (8-5-6).

— No. 1D Equipo 10, No. 4M Mojave 2: At Cristo Rey, Briana Salguero and Andrea Quintero each scored three goals as the Yeti (23-3-2) stormed to a 6-1 halftime lead on their way to a victory over the Rattlers (8-7-1).

Equipo hosts Boulder City at Mike Morgan Park in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2M Boulder City 4, No. 3D Moapa Valley 3: At Boulder City, Makayla Nelson scored all four of her team’s goals, including the game-winner in the second half, to help the Eagles (15-3-1) edge the Pirates (11-6-3).

Girls 4A state girls volleyball playoffs, first round

— No. 2L Legacy 3, No. 3D Canyon Springs 0: At Legacy, Miy’Aja Diggs had 19 assists, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Longhorns (15-13) to a 30-28, 25-12, 25-14 win over the Pioneers (6-9).

Legacy plays a quarterfinal match at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 3L Doral Academy 3, No. 2D Cadence 1: At Cadence, the Dragons (10-8) logged a 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13 win over the Cougars (21-11).

Doral plays a quarterfinal match at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2S Tech 3, No. 3M Coral Academy 0: At Tech, Libbie Ferreiro finished with 15 assists and eight digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 win over the Falcons (9-14).

Tech (25-7) plays a quarterfinal match at Durango at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2M Sky Pointe 3, No. 3S Green Valley 0: At Sky Pointe, the Eagles (10-5) cruised to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 win over the Gators (15-11).

Sky Pointe plays a quarterfinal match at Rancho at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

