QB throws 6 TDs to lead Gorman past ranked California team

Starting for an injured Melvin Spicer IV, backup quarterback Maika Eugenio threw six touchdown passes to lead Bishop Gorman to a win in its final out-of-state game.

Bishop Gorman’s football team hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2018. Backup quarterback Maika Eugenio made sure it didn’t happen Friday night.

Starting for an injured Melvin Spicer IV, Eugenio threw four first-half touchdown passes and led Gorman to touchdowns on all five of its first-half drives.

Eugenio’s strong first half led the Gaels, ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps, to a 55-28 home win over No. 12 Orange Lutheran (Calif) in their final out-of-state game of the season.

Eugenio completed 16 of 24 passes for 255 yards and threw six touchdowns for Gorman (3-1) to keep its slim hopes for a second consecutive national championship alive. The Gaels had their 27-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 6 in a 31-15 loss at No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.).

“It feels good,” Eugenio said. “It just brings team morale up. Our main focus this week was to let (the Mater Dei) game be in the past and go out here and ball. That’s what we did, and we got the victory.”

Spicer played sparingly in the loss to Mater Dei, was not in pads and had his right arm in a sling as the Gaels were warming up against Orange Lutheran.

On Friday, Eugenio’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half proved to be the backbreaker.

Orange Lutheran (3-1) scored on a trick play when wide receiver Chris Flores Jr. took a reverse handoff and hit Tyler Hennessy on a 28-yard score to cut into Gorman’s lead 28-14 with 4:51 before the break.

Gorman fed running back Myles Norman heavily on its following possession to move the ball and eat some time. On third-and-goal from Orange Lutheran’s 4-yard line, Eugenio hit Hawaii commit Brandon Gaea for a touchdown with 20 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Gaels went into halftime leading 35-14.

The Gaels went into their bag of tricks on their first drive of the second half. First, Eugenio broke off an 18-yard run on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Then, Greg Toler took a lateral from Eugenio, and Toler found a wide-open Anthony Hickman on a 23-yard score.

Eugenio added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gaea and a 50-yard score to Toler in the fourth quarter. Orange Lutheran quarterback and Nebraska commit TJ Lateef threw two of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Lancers.

Toler finished with 102 receiving yards and all three receptions were touchdowns. Gaea added 74 yards on six catches with a pair of touchdown catches. Norman rushed for 97 yards and Jonathan Coar added 110 on the ground and a short touchdown run.

Orange Lutheran managed 163 total yards of offense in the first half. Most of it came on an 80-yard opening drive that Lateef capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Flores to give the Lancers a brief 7-0 lead.

Eugenio answered right back. He found a wide-open Toler to his left and Toler raced down the sideline 46-yard for a touchdown. The junior right-hander hit Toler again on the following possession with a 6-yard score to put the Gales ahead 14-7 with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Gorman’s defense came up with a turnover when Hayden Stepp recovered a Lateef fumble. Eugenio kept up his hot start with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Louisiana State commit Derek Meadows on the first play of the second quarter. Coar added a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Gaels ahead 28-7 midway through the second quarter.

The Gaels have a bye next week and then opens 5A Division I league play at Liberty at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.