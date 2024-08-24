Roundup: Desert Oasis air attack sinks Silverado

Desert Oasis quarterback Preston Helsham threw for 231 yards and three TDs in a win over Silverado. Check out the rest of Friday’s high school football action.

Desert Pines cheerleaders celebrate as their team kicks a field goal during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reserve quarterback Preston Helsham completed 22 of 28 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns Friday to lead Desert Oasis to a 43-21 road win over Silverado.

The Diamondbacks took control in the first quarter and led throughout, helped by their defense, which nabbed three interceptions.

Desert Oasis plays at Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday, and Silverado hosts Maple Mountain (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Basic 17, Las Vegas 7: At Basic, Jayveon Rose threw two TD passes as the Wolves outlasted the Wildcats for a victory.

Las Vegas plays at Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday, and Basic has a bye week.

— Clark 41, Sloan Canyon 8: At Sloan Canyon, junior MJay Tauala threw four TD passes to help the Chargers defeat the Pirates.

Andres Pollard added two rushing TDs and a receiving TD for Clark, which hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday. Sloan Canyon plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Damien Memorial (Hawaii) 28, Mojave 6: At Mojave, the Monarchs rolled past the Rattlers.

Mojave hosts Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Democracy Prep 42, Western 0: At Western, Darian Phillips scored two touchdowns and also added an interception on defense to help the Blue Knights rout the Warriors.

Democracy Prep plays Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday, and Western plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Faith Lutheran 19, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 14: At Bakersfield, the Crusaders rallied for the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter and held on to beat the Eagles.

Faith Lutheran hosts Damonte Ranch at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Green Valley 22, Herriman (Utah) 21: At West Herriman, Ben Parker ran for two scores and passed for another as the Gators escaped Utah with a win over the Tigers. The Green Valley defense recorded five sacks.

Green Valley hosts Wayne Hills (N.J.) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Highland (Idaho) 21, Legacy 13: At Legacy, Dominic Oliver logged 94 receiving yards and a TD for the Longhorns, who fell to the Rams.

Legacy plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Moapa Valley 30, Hurricane (Utah) 29: At Overton, Caden Rawson rushed seven times for 118 yards and three TDs to help the Pirates earn a home win over the Tigers.

Moapa Valley hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Pahrump Valley 29, Cheyenne 8: At Pahrump, Austin Alvarez scored four TDs to lead the Trojans past the Desert Shields.

Pahrump Valley has a bye next week, and Cheyenne hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Shadow Ridge 28, Spanish Springs 20: At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs fell behind 14-7 in the first quarter before rallying for a win over the Cougars.

Shadow Ridge hosts Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) at 4 p.m. Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 41, Eldorado 0: At Eldorado, Kieran Daniel had 177 rushing yards and three TDs and added a 45-yard punt return touchdown to lead the Lions to a win over the Firehawks.

Phazon Hardwick rushed for 101 yards to help Losee, which plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday. Eldorado plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Spring Valley 36, Cimarron-Memorial 25: At Cimarron-Memorial, Adrian Oseguera completed 14 of 25 passes for 285 yards and four TDs to lead the Grizzlies past the Spartans.

Josiah Rivera had five catches for 150 yards and three TDs and also scored on a kick return for Spring Valley.

The Grizzlies play at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron-Memorial plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Virgin Valley 45, Chaparral 6: At Mesquite, Drew Dixon passed for 220 yards and four TDs as the Bulldogs rolled past the Cowboys.

Virgin Valley hosts Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday, and Chaparral hosts Democracy Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.

