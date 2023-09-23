Roundup: Gorman blanks Silverado; Liberty rolls

Micah Alejado threw for 180 yards and four touchdowns as Bishop Gorman cruised to a road win over Silverado. Also, Liberty crushed a California school.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball while just out of grasp of Centennial outside linebacker Jonathan McKinley II (12) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman and Silverado had rolled through their respective leagues the last two seasons, with the Gaels cruising to the last two Class 5A state championships and the Skyhawks dominating 4A to win back-to-back state titles.

With both teams in the state’s top division, the two teams would finally meet. But Gorman quickly showed it was still a class above the rest.

Micah Alejado completed eight of nine passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns as the Gaels (6-0, 2-0 Class 5A Division I) cruised to a 55-0 road win over Silverado (2-3, 0-2 5A Division I).

Elija Lofton caught three passes for 53 yards with a receiving touchdown and added a rushing score. Six Gaels caught touchdown passes.

The Gaels next host Arbor View, which outlasted Desert Pines for a 28-27 double overtime road win, at 7 p.m. Friday. Silverado hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday in a rematch of those previous two 4A state title games.

— Liberty 41, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 7: At Liberty, the Patriots (4-2, 1-1 5A Division I) took control early and rolled to a win over the Dons (1-5).

Tyrese Smith threw two TD passes and ran for another to lead Liberty, which hosts Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Coronado 28, Shadow Ridge 14: At Coronado, the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 5A Division I) jumped to a 20-0 second-quarter lead and held on for a victory over the Mustangs (4-2, 1-2).

Coronado plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Friday, and Shadow Ridge plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Faith Lutheran 10, Sierra Vista 0: At Faith Lutheran, Cale Breslin rushed 19 times for 102 yards as the Crusaders (4-2, 3-0 5A Division II Southern League) prevailed in a defensive battle over the Lions (2-2, 1-2).

Garyt Odom completed six of seven passes for 52 yards and a TD to help Faith Lutheran, which has a bye next week. Sierra Vista hosts Foothill, which rolled to a 41-7 win over Las Vegas, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Basic 45, Durango 20: At Basic, Anthony Vega threw four first-half touchdown passes, and the Wolves (3-2, 2-1 5A Division II Southern League) scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions to cruise to a win over Durango (1-4, 0-3).

Chrey Taylor, Brandon Griffin, Demarion Matthews and Boston Wren each had receiving TDs. Wren and Griffin each added a rushing TD. The Wolves led 42-0 at halftime.

Basic plays at Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday, and Durango plays at Green Valley, which had a bye this week, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Legacy 27, Clark 10: At Clark, Aidan Crawford passed for 150 yards and two TDs to lead the Longhorns (2-3, 2-0 5A Division III Southern League) to a victory over the Chargers (0-3, 0-2).

Dominic Oliver and KeAndre Ramsey each added TD receptions for Legacy, which hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Clark travels to play Cimarron-Memorial Friday at 6 p.m.

— Cimarron-Memorial 30, Mojave 23: At Mojave, Matthew Su’a passed for 96 yards and rushed for two TDs in the Spartans’ victory over the Rattlers.

Cimarron (4-2, 1-1 5A Division III Southern League) hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday, and Mojave (2-2, 2-0 4A Desert League) plays at Bonanza, which lost 27-14 at Centennial, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 42, Western 0: At Somerset-Losee, Kieran Daniel had two rushing TDs and a TD reception to help the Lions (4-2, 2-1 4A Desert League) beat the Warriors (0-5, 0-3).

Malachi Johnson ran for a TD and caught a TD pass to help Losee, which plays at Cheyenne, which won 22-21 at Rancho, at 6 p.m. Friday. Western hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cadence 66, Valley 36: At Cadence, Kellon Trubey passed for six TDs to lead the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 4A Mountain League) past the Vikings (1-4, 0-3).

Nixon Gasperosky added four receiving TDs and two kick-return TDs to help Cadence, which plays at Western at 6 p.m. Friday. Valley hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Chaparral 32, Eldorado 18: At Chaparral, the Cowboys (2-2, 2-0 4A Mountain) grabbed an early 25-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Sundevils (1-3, 0-2).

Ioane Tauiliili had two rushing TDs for Chaparral, which plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Eldorado hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.

— SLAM Academy 35, Democracy Prep 22: At SLAM Academy, Andre Cade and Chysten Tabangcura each hauled in two TD passes as the Bulls (4-1, 3-0 3A Southern League) defeated the Blue Knights (2-2, 1-2).

SLAM plays at The Meadows, which lost 59-19 at Virgin Valley, at 7 p.m. Friday, and Democracy Prep hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.