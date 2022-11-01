Roundup: Shadow Ridge shocks Gorman in soccer playoffs
The Shadow Ridge girls soccer team went into Monday’s Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals as heavy underdogs, but the Mustangs knocked off Bishop Gorman 5-4 .
The Shadow Ridge girls soccer team went into Monday’s Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals as heavy underdogs, but the players didn’t seem to care.
It took double overtime and a game-deciding shootout, but the seventh-seeded Mustangs knocked off No. 2 Bishop Gorman 5-4 at Bettye Wilson Park.
The Gaels led 1-0 at the end of regulation, but Shadow Ridge senior Brynn Belcher tied it with a goal in continuation time. After two scoreless overtime periods, the Mustangs won it on a 4-3 shootout. Brynne Alia, Paige Dunn, Sophia Snow, and Meghan Wilhite scored in the shootout, and goalkeeper Danielle Reinhard had a game-winning save.
Shadow Ridge advances to a semifinal showdown against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday.
■ Faith Lutheran 3, Liberty 0: Freshmen Olivia Stark, Elliott Lugan and Brianna Lee each scored to lead the third-seeded Crusaders to the victory over No. 6 Liberty.
■ Desert Oasis 3, Palo Verde 0: Junior Taylor Wehrer scored two goals to help the fifth-seeded Diamondbacks beat the fourth-seeded Panthers. In the semifinals, Desert Oasis will face Coronado, a 4-0 winner over Arbor View.
Class 3A
■ Pahrump Valley 9, Cheyenne 0: Senior Adryanna Avena scored three goals to help the top-seeded Trojans cruise past the eighth-seeded Desert Shields. Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore logged her 16th shutout of the season for Pahrump, which will play SLAM Academy on Wednesday in the semifinals. SLAM beat Moapa 3-0.
■ Boulder City 5, Equip Academy 2: Junior Madison Hammond and sophomore Makayla Nelson scored two goals apiece to help the sixth-seeded Eagles upset the second-seeded Yeti. Boulder City will face Virgin Valley in the semifinals. Virgin Valley got there with a 2-1 victory over Durango.
Class 5A Southern Region Volleyball
■ Bishop Gorman 3, Green Valley 0: Junior Leilia Toailoa had 19 kills and 10 digs to lead the No. 1 Gaels to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 victory over the Gators. Freshman Trinity Thompson had 38 assists to help Gorman, which will face Faith Lutheran, a five-set winner over Centennial, in the semifinals on Wednesday.
■ Palo Verde 3, Silverado 0: Senior Peyton Reese logged 17 assists, nine digs and six kills to help the No. 3 Panthers defeat the second-seeded Skyhawks, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22. Junior Corynne Hausler added 12 digs and six assists for Palo Verde, which will play Coronado in the semifinals.
■ Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0: Junior Abigail Paulson had 11 kills to lead the top-seeded Cougars past the fourth-seeded Mustangs, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. Senior Angelina Sayles added 10 digs, nine kills and two aces for Coronado.