Shadow Ridge boys, girls claim 5A state cross country titles

Shadow Ridge took home the Class 5A state cross country titles Saturday in Boulder City, and Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge claimed the individual title.

The 5A Southern Region boys cross country meet winners Kenan Dagge of Desert Oasis, center, Carson Wetzel, left, and Justin Rawe, right, both of Shadow Ridge, pose for a photo at Veterans Memorial Park, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cross country is a sport filled with obstacles, so it wasn’t surprising that there were new barriers to overcome for the Shadow Ridge boys and girls Saturday.

But the Mustangs came well-prepared, and they pulled off championship performances at the Class 5A state meet at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.

“I haven’t really had a chance to even think about it,” said girls coach Mark Jimenez, who noted that both teams had hoped for titles last year but fell short. “They worked so hard, and they set a goal. This is really a good feeling.”

Class 5A girls

Though the Mustangs struggled with an assortment of viruses, allergies and other physical ailments, they managed to place three runners in the top 17, scoring 63 points to beat Galena (72). Coronado (99) was third.

Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda covered the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 22 seconds, to place fifth overall.

But teammate Ryen Hughes was the key to the win. The sophomore became exhausted late in the race and was forced to crawl over the finish line to place 10th at 19:45. Her effort was critical in a race decided by a slim margin.

Kambri Felsted of Spanish Springs won the individual title in 18:38. Bishop Gorman’s Gabriella Martinez was the top Southern Region finisher, placing fourth in 19:18.

Class 5A boys

Shadow Ridge was favored heading into the race, but was forced to hold off an unexpected challenge by upstart Galena.

The Mustangs won the battle and the state title by scoring 75 points to finish four points ahead of the Grizzlies. Desert Oasis (95) was third.

It was redemption for Shadow Ridge after last year’s narrow second-place finish to Spanish Springs.

Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge turned in the performance of the day, winning the individual title by completing the 5K course in 15:28.

“I really didn’t think a time like that was possible on that course,” Diamondbacks coach Curtis Cowan said. “But it was one of those exceptional days. The weather was good, and Kenan just went after it.”

Dagge nearly fell midway through the race but recovered and broke away from the pack in the final mile. His winning time was the third-fastest in course history.

Shadow Ridge’s Carson Wetzel finished second (15:55), and teammate Justin Rawe (16:05) placed third.

Class 4A girls

As expected, defending champion Sky Pointe dominated again. The Eagles placed all five scoring runners in the top seven to total 18 points. Clark (54) finished second, and Western (72) was third.

Sky Pointe’s Lacy Tippetts won the individual championship in 19:35. She was followed by teammates Katherine Hodges (19:50) and Ella Christensen (20:21).

Class 4A boys

Defending champion Sky Pointe also controlled the boys meet. The Eagles placed all five scoring runners in the top eight to total 24 points. Clark (82) placed second, and Tech (104) was third.

Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater won the individual title in 16:10. He was followed by Rancho’s Emmanuel Salinas (16:17) and Sky Pointe’s Jack Medina (16:44).

Class 3A girls

Pahrump Valley was the Southern Region’s top team finisher, scoring 125 points to finish fifth behind champion Tahoe Truckee (37).

Coral Academy’s Teegan LeBroke was the South’s top individual finisher, taking eighth in 21:35. Sydney McIntosh of Tahoe Truckee won in 19:45.

Class 3A boys

Moapa Valley was the Southern Region’s top team finisher, scoring 90 points to take fourth behind champion Tahoe Truckee (46).

Moapa’s Mordechai Yadegar was the South’s top individual finisher, taking third in 16:25, 27 seconds behind winner Kiefer Willcox of Tahoe Truckee.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.