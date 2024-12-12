Shadow Ridge clamps down on Liberty for flag football win — PHOTOS

Jaylani Palmer made an impact on both sides of the ball as Shadow Ridge, the three-time defending state champion, earned a home victory over Liberty on Wednesday.

Shadow Ridge senior Aubree Davis (22) looks to throw the ball during the high school flag football game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A strong defensive showing in the second half is all Shadow Ridge’s flag football team needed to hand Liberty its first loss of the season.

Liberty had scored 394 points in its first eight games. The Mustangs, the three-time defending Class 5A state champions, became the first team to hold the Patriots under 30 points with a 27-14 home win Wednesday.

After taking a 21-14 halftime lead, Shadow Ridge (6-1) gave up only 79 yards in the second half. Liberty (8-1) did not cross midfield and was held to a turnover on downs or punt on its first six possessions after halftime.

After the two-minute warning, the Patriots took multiple deep shots to try to get back in the game, but junior Jaylani Palmer secured an interception to finish out the victory.

“I gotta give these girls props,” Shadow Ridge coach Matt Nighswonger said. “They listen, they do what’s asked of them, and when they do that, great things happen.”

Palmer made an impact on both sides of the ball.

She got the scoring started, catching a 30-yard pass from senior quarterback Aubree Davis.

Liberty had an answer, as freshman Siaosina Le’au made a 9-yard touchdown grab and senior Kaylie Phillips ran for a 27-yard touchdown on back-to-back drives to put the Patriots up 14-7.

In the second quarter, Shadow Ridge answered with two 1-yard touchdown receptions by junior Isabella Turo.

The Mustangs took a 21-14 halftime lead and let the defense take over for the rest of the game.

Savanna McDow scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 7-yard run in the third quarter.

Seeking a fourth straight state title, Nighswonger knows how important it is to beat a team of Liberty’s caliber during the regular season.

“We’re working for goals in February. And we’ve already played two awesome teams (Desert Oasis and Liberty), and we had to fight hard for those victories,” Nighswonger said. “I know we’ve had a lot of success these past years, but this is their own group and I’m proud of them.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.