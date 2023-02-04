Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde bowlers win individual state titles — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s Seth Stovall won the Class 5A boys bowling individual state title, and Palo Verde’s Ryann Clark won the girls title Friday at The Orleans.

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall celebrates his win in the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark, right, embraces second place winner, Arbor View's Mya Van Ryne, after winning the girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark bowls during the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jerrad Barczyszyn gets ready to bowl during the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark bowls during the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark gets ready to bowl during the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Mya Van Ryne is announced the second place winner of the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark, right, high fives her boyfriend Bryan Orellana, left, as her father John looks on, during the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Ryann Clark is announced the champion of the high school girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall bowls in the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Mya Van Ryne bowls in the girl's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall reacts after winning in the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall gets ready to bowl in the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall reacts after bowling in the high school boy's 5A bowling state individual championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seth Stovall said going against fellow Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn for the Class 5A boys state title made the match more interesting and competitive.

As a senior, Stovall said finishing off his high school career with a win was a motivating factor to fend off his teammate.

Stovall did just that, winning both games and accumulating a total pin score of 494-367 to win the 5A individual title Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center.

“This season has had its ups and downs,” Stovall said. “But I got some things fixed before regionals, and everything’s been uphill ever since.”

In the 5A girls final, Palo Verde’s Ryann Clark won both games over Arbor View’s Mya Van Ryne (430-290) to claim the title.

“I’ve been dreaming of this my whole senior year, and I’m really excited to have won,” Clark said. “I’m just really grateful and really excited.”

Rancho’s Mark Lapid overcame losing the first game by putting up a 258 score in the second game to win the 4A boys title over Eldorado’s Elijah Nebres (420-363). In the 4A girls title match, Sierra Vista’s Keana Ancheta edged out Silverado’s Jazelle Souza (354-333).

In 3A, Coral Academy’s Christopher Faro won the boys title over Canyon Springs’ Robert Hood (419-249), and Canyon Springs’ Zoey Billot defeated The Meadows’ Cayla Sylvain (312-274) for the girls title.

The bowling team state tournaments begin Monday at The Orleans with 5A and 3A quarterfinals and 4A first-round action. The state championship matches for all classifications will be held Feb. 10.

