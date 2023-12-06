Shadow Ridge rallies past Desert Oasis in flag football — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge scored with seconds remaining to defeat Desert Oasis in a battle of two of last season’s flag football state champions. Here are photos from the game.
Shadow Ridge scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 39-34 road win over Desert Oasis in a flag football game Tuesday in a battle of two of last season’s state champions.
Quarterback Aubree Davis threw the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left.
Davis threw for 173 yards and four touchdown passes for the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0 5A Southern League), who won their second consecutive 5A state title last season. Desert Oasis won the 4A title and moved up to 5A this season.
Shadow Ridge next hosts Tech at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Desert Oasis (5-2, 0-1) plays at Mojave at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
