Shadow Ridge rallies past Desert Oasis in flag football — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge scored with seconds remaining to defeat Desert Oasis in a battle of two of last season’s flag football state champions. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis receiver Akiko Higa (29) hauls in a long pass against Shadow Ridge during the second half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs for yards past Shadow Ridge defender Jimena Barraza (7) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge receiver Aaliyah Jaime (21) has a pass slapped away by Desert Oasis defender Brianna Renneker (25) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to gets through Shadow Ridge defenders Jaylani Palmer (12) and Daijah Harrison (2) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis defender Brooklin Hill (10) runs past Shadow Ridge defender Kyliah Rivera-Kyle (1) during the second half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 39-34 road win over Desert Oasis in a flag football game Tuesday in a battle of two of last season’s state champions.

Quarterback Aubree Davis threw the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left.

Davis threw for 173 yards and four touchdown passes for the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0 5A Southern League), who won their second consecutive 5A state title last season. Desert Oasis won the 4A title and moved up to 5A this season.

Shadow Ridge next hosts Tech at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Desert Oasis (5-2, 0-1) plays at Mojave at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

