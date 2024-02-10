44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 8:56 pm
 
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) denies a shot by Shadow Ridge guard Brycen Nickerson (3) ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) denies a shot by Shadow Ridge guard Brycen Nickerson (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) celebrates while leaving the court after winning a Class ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) celebrates while leaving the court after winning a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista fans cheer after their team won a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketb ...
Sierra Vista fans cheer after their team won a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward James Joshua (22) and ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward James Joshua (22) and forward Joseph Martins (21) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul on Shadow Rid ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista forward Ethan Nelson (11) muscles around Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) duri ...
Sierra Vista forward Ethan Nelson (11) muscles around Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) jumps to dunk during a Class 4A first round playoff high ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) jumps to dunk during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) dunks during a Class 4A first round playoff high school ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) dunks during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista fans go wild for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school bask ...
Sierra Vista fans go wild for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) and Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) battle for the ...
Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) and Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) battle for the ball during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop but collides with Shadow Ridge gua ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop but collides with Shadow Ridge guard Brycen Nickerson (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Sierra Vista cheerleader pumps up her team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school ...
A Sierra Vista cheerleader pumps up her team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward Isaiah Trotter (10) ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward Isaiah Trotter (10) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Antonio McCraven (1) shoots over Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round ...
Sierra Vista guard Antonio McCraven (1) shoots over Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge guard Jalen Butler (5) shoots against Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) during ...
Shadow Ridge guard Jalen Butler (5) shoots against Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge guard Aiden Maynor (12) celebrates after his team tied the game going into halftim ...
Shadow Ridge guard Aiden Maynor (12) celebrates after his team tied the game going into halftime of a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge’s junior varsity team cheers for varsity during a Class 4A first round play ...
Shadow Ridge’s junior varsity team cheers for varsity during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Ej Dacuma (0) defends against Shadow Ridge guard Jesse Judkins (2) during a ...
Sierra Vista guard Ej Dacuma (0) defends against Shadow Ridge guard Jesse Judkins (2) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) snags a rebound over Shadow Ridge forward Joseph Martins ...
Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) snags a rebound over Shadow Ridge forward Joseph Martins (21) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista fans cheer for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basket ...
Sierra Vista fans cheer for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after an offensive foul was called on Shadow R ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after an offensive foul was called on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Khamari Taylor scored 34 points to lead Sierra Vista to a 76-67 home win over Shadow Ridge in a Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball first round playoff game Friday night.

Xavion Staton added 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks for Sierra Vista (19-8).

The Mountain Lions, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, will play at Lake League champion Rancho at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.

Jalen Butler paced Shadow Ridge (14-10), the No. 3 seed from the Sky League, with 24 points.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
No. 4 Arbor View knocks off No. 1 Coronado in delayed game
No. 4 Arbor View knocks off No. 1 Coronado in delayed game
2
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
3
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Full playoff schedule for high school basketball, flag football
Full playoff schedule for high school basketball, flag football
5
Boys basketball playoff preview: Coronado, Liberty favored in 5A
Boys basketball playoff preview: Coronado, Liberty favored in 5A
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
No. 2 Rancho defeats Canyon Springs in boys basketball — PHOTOS
No. 2 Rancho defeats Canyon Springs in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Lantz Stephenson
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Lantz Stephenson