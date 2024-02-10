Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista opened the Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball playoffs with a home win over Shadow Ridge on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) denies a shot by Shadow Ridge guard Brycen Nickerson (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) celebrates while leaving the court after winning a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista fans cheer after their team won a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward James Joshua (22) and forward Joseph Martins (21) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Ethan Nelson (11) muscles around Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) jumps to dunk during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) dunks during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista fans go wild for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge guard Brock Morrow (24) and Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) battle for the ball during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop but collides with Shadow Ridge guard Brycen Nickerson (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Sierra Vista cheerleader pumps up her team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward Isaiah Trotter (10) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Antonio McCraven (1) shoots over Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge guard Jalen Butler (5) shoots against Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge guard Aiden Maynor (12) celebrates after his team tied the game going into halftime of a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge’s junior varsity team cheers for varsity during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Ej Dacuma (0) defends against Shadow Ridge guard Jesse Judkins (2) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) snags a rebound over Shadow Ridge forward Joseph Martins (21) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista fans cheer for their team during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after an offensive foul was called on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Khamari Taylor scored 34 points to lead Sierra Vista to a 76-67 home win over Shadow Ridge in a Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball first round playoff game Friday night.

Xavion Staton added 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks for Sierra Vista (19-8).

The Mountain Lions, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, will play at Lake League champion Rancho at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.

Jalen Butler paced Shadow Ridge (14-10), the No. 3 seed from the Sky League, with 24 points.

