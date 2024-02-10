Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista opened the Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball playoffs with a home win over Shadow Ridge on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.
Khamari Taylor scored 34 points to lead Sierra Vista to a 76-67 home win over Shadow Ridge in a Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball first round playoff game Friday night.
Xavion Staton added 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks for Sierra Vista (19-8).
The Mountain Lions, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, will play at Lake League champion Rancho at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.
Jalen Butler paced Shadow Ridge (14-10), the No. 3 seed from the Sky League, with 24 points.
