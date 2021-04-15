10 high school softball players to watch this spring

These 10 valley softball players figure to excel again this spring.

Shadow Ridge's Hailey Morrow (12) hits the ball for a solo homer against Coronado in the Southern Nevada championship game for Class 4A softball at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shadow Ridge won 7-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Hailey Morrow, 16, connects with the ball during a softball practice at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Palo Verde's Alyssa Lybbert bats against Centennial during a softball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegason Thursday, April 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Coronado shortstop Paige Sinicki (12) tags out Basic baserunner Mikayla Berg (15) during their softball game at Coronado High School in Henderson Friday, April 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Coronado shortstop Paige Sinicki (12) jumps for a Basic line drive during their softball game at Coronado High School in Henderson Friday, April 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The short 2021 season should be competitive, with loads of talent scattered throughout the valley. Shadow Ridge won the state crown in 2019 and still has Hailey Morrow, who was one of the top players on that team as a freshman.

Players to watch

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View: The junior hit .509 with nine doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBIs in 2019.

Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore hit .400 with four RBIs, was 4-0 as a pitcher, allowed no runs and six hits in four games in shortened 2020 season.

Kelsey Howryla, Faith Lutheran: The senior hit .359 with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 2019.

Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The senior hit .444 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 55 RBIs in 2019.

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The junior hit .449 with six homers and 34 RBIs for the 2019 Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

Alyssa Lybbert, Palo Verde: The senior hit .405 with one home run and 33 RBIs, struck out only four times in 84 at-bats in 2019.

Lily Mader, Valley: Coach Scott Pallay calls the junior the best catcher in Las Vegas if not all of Nevada and the Pacific Coast.

Sophia Ruelas, Centennial: The senior hit .351 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 2019.

Madison Ruiz, Legacy: The junior hit .512 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 14 RBIs in 2019.

Paige Sinicki, Coronado: The senior hit .452 with 11 doubles, seven triples, five homers and 32 RBIs and scored 61 runs for the 2019 Class 4A state runner-up.

