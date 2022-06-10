Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Faith Lutheran's Savannah Moore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Faith Lutheran softball photo)

Green Valley's Michaela Morris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Green Valley softball photo)

Bishop Gorman's Olivia Bailey is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Bishop Gorman softball photo)

Arbor View's Micaela Resler is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Arbor View softball photo)

Green Valley's Avari Morris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Green Valley softball photo)

Silverado's Destiny Capers is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Silverado softball photo)

Shadow Ridge's Hailey Morrow is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Shadow Ridge softball photo)

Arbor View's Jill Colgan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Arbor View softball photo)

Green Valley's Kathlyn Doiron is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Green Valley softball photo)

Centennial's Keana Bell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Centennial softball photo)

Silverado's Macy Magdaleno is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Silverado softball photo)

Legacy's Madison Ruiz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Legacy softball photo)

Faith Lutheran's McKenna Young is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Faith Lutheran softball photo)

Faith Lutheran's Ava Walker is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Faith Lutheran softball photo)

Bishop Gorman's Kayla Acres is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Bishop Gorman softball photo)

Bishop Gorman's Rylie Pindel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Bishop Gorman softball photo)

Bishop Gorman's Brooke Ventrelle is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Bishop Gorman softball photo)

First team

P – Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior was 15-4 with a 2.18 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings; also hit .426 with two triples and 10 RBIs for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

P – Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was the Class 5A Desert League Pitcher of the Year after going 17-4 with a 2.06 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 146 innings; also hit .480 with nine doubles, eight triples, four home runs, 29 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the state champion.

P – Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Class 4A State Pitcher of the Year after going 14-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 75 innings; also hit .545 with a home run and 11 RBIs for the state champion.

P – Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was the Class 5A Desert League Player of the Year after going 22-11 with a 3.19 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 193 innings; also hit .436 with seven doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

C – Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman — The junior was the Class 4A Co-Player of the Year after hitting .507 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs for the state champion.

IF – Kyla Acres, Bishop Gorman — The junior hit .547 with a .679 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion.

IF – Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior hit .429 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

IF – Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit a team-high .476 with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 31 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF – Michaela Morris, Green Valley — The junior hit .477 with a 1.347 OPS, 12 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Class 5A state champion.

IF – Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior hit .471 with a 1.656 OPS, four doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

OF – Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The senior hit .425 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs.

OF – Micaela Resler, Arbor View — The senior hit a team-best .536 with 52 hits, four doubles, a home run, 11 RBIs and 13 stolen bases for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

OF – Madison Ruiz, Legacy — The senior hit .578 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 51 RBIs.

OF – McKenna Young, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .438 with 11 doubles, a home run and 28 RBIs; went 10-for-12 in the Class 5A Southern Region tournament to lead the Crusaders to the championship.

UTIL – Olivia Bailey, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Co-Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year after hitting .438 with nine doubles, four home runs and 29 RBIs for the state champion.

UTIL – Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was the Class 4A Co-State Player of the Year after hitting .540 with 14 doubles, nine triples, four home runs, 41 RBIs and 30 stolen bases for the Class 4A state runner-up.

UTIL – Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior hit .547 with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion.

UTIL – Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior hit a team-high .576 with 13 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 41 RBIs; also went 13-4 with 134 strikeouts in 107 innings for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Coach of the Year

Kathlyn Doiron, Green Valley — The second-year coach guided a team that faced playoff elimination six times to the Class 5A state championship.

Second team

P – Brooklyn Braun, Rancho — The freshman was 6-10 despite a 2.69 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 104 innings; also hit .464 with 10 doubles and 14 RBIs.

P – Annie Finch, Arbor View — The senior was 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA and struck out 61 in 76 innings for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

P – Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 10-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 84 strikeouts; also hit .311 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 RBIs.

P – Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior was 9-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings; also hit .288 with three doubles and a home run.

C – Justice Lavin, Liberty — The sophomore hit .421 with nine doubles and 20 RBIs while catching every game but one.

IF – Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior hit .416 with two doubles, eight triples, three home runs and 34 RBIs for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

IF – Paige Kellogg, Arbor View — The senior hit .429 with nine doubles, five home runs and 37 RBIs for the Class 5A for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

IF – Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior hit .700 with 42 hits and 17 RBIs.

IF – Averi O, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .433 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF – Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior hit .615 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 RBIs.

OF – Jordyn Ramos, Centennial — The senior hit .452 with 13 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 stolen bases; also added 10 outfield assists.

OF – Madison Reed, Arbor View — The sophomore hit .415 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 17 RBIs for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

OF – Callie Stoker, Durango — The junior hit .510 with a .902 slugging percentage, four home runs and 29 RBIs.

OF – Morgyn Vesco, Liberty — The freshman hit a team-high .487 with a 1.206 OPS, 10 doubles and 19 RBIs.

UTIL – Aspyn Beattie, Green Valley — The junior hit .378 with three doubles, five triples, four home runs and 36 RBIs for the Class 5A state champion.

UTIL – Jesse Farrell, Coronado — The senior hit .448 with a 1.283 OPS and .776 slugging, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs.

UTIL – Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The Class 3A Co-State Player of the Year was 29-3 with a 0.80 ERA, 279 strikeouts, seven no-hitters and 12 shutouts; also hit .524 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Class 3A state runner-up.

UTIL – Makena Strong, Arbor View — The senior hit .478 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs and 14 stolen bases for the Class 5A Mountain League co-champion.

Honorable mention

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista

Jeryn Allen, Desert Oasis

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy

Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy

Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada

Ava Charles, Pahrump Valley

Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada

Deeanna Egan, Pahrump Valley

Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley

Josslyn Law, Shadow Ridge

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial

Brooklin Montoya, Virgin Valley

Alivia Parks, Tech

Halley Redd, Basic

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado

Ana Tausinga, Virgin Valley

Ashlyn Whipple, Arbor View