67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Softball

Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 8:03 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo looks to the umpire after sliding into home plate safely ...
Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo looks to the umpire after sliding into home plate safely while Tech’s Marlene Saldate reacts during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks bats against Tech during a high school softball game at B ...
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Lefever lunges to catch while Tech’s Bea Robinson slides ...
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Lefever lunges to catch while Tech’s Bea Robinson slides into third base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorma ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Marlene Saldate bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at ...
Tech’s Marlene Saldate bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Aysia Suyat reaches to catch while Bishop Gorman’s Tiffany Gonzales slides ...
Tech’s Aysia Suyat reaches to catch while Bishop Gorman’s Tiffany Gonzales slides into second base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Kaylee Farasy jumps to catch for an out during a high school softball game agains ...
Tech’s Kaylee Farasy jumps to catch for an out during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Bryanna Romero tags Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo out at third base durin ...
Tech’s Bryanna Romero tags Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo out at third base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech celebrates ending an inning during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bi ...
Tech celebrates ending an inning during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Ivet Flores-Cruz reaches to catch for an out at first base during a high school s ...
Tech’s Ivet Flores-Cruz reaches to catch for an out at first base during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech pitcher Bea Robinson throws to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop ...
Tech pitcher Bea Robinson throws to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman pitcher Jordyn Fray throws to Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop G ...
Bishop Gorman pitcher Jordyn Fray throws to Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Lynette Diaz bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bis ...
Tech’s Lynette Diaz bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Kyla Acres reaches to catch for an out while Tech’s Marlene Salda ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kyla Acres reaches to catch for an out while Tech’s Marlene Saldate runs to first base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech’s Bea Robinson pitches to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bisho ...
Tech’s Bea Robinson pitches to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Paige Nagamine throws to first base during a high school softball game a ...
Bishop Gorman’s Paige Nagamine throws to first base during a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech second baseman Presley Benavidez, left, favors first base for an out while Bishop Gorman&# ...
Tech second baseman Presley Benavidez, left, favors first base for an out while Bishop Gorman’s Paige Nagamine runs to second base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tech catcher Marlene Saldate fumbles a catch while Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo slides ...
Tech catcher Marlene Saldate fumbles a catch while Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo slides safely into home plate during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman runs sprints after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gor ...
Bishop Gorman runs sprints after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman rallied late to claim a 4-3 home win over Tech in a high school softball game Friday.

The Gaels (12-10-1, 6-0 Class 4A Mountain League) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.

Gorman plays at Durango at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Tech (10-4, 7-1) plays at Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
2
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
3
Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
4
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
5
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) gets a high-five from her teammate Jimena Barraza (8) afte ...
Shadow Ridge blanks Liberty in softball — PHOTOS
By Christopher Clark Special to the / RJ

Josslin Law had a sensational game with her arm and bat for Shadow Ridge, which got off to a strong start in Class 5A Mountain League play Wednesday.

More stories for you
Eldorado rolls past Desert Pines in softball — PHOTOS
Eldorado rolls past Desert Pines in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Doral Academy holds off Desert Pines in baseball — PHOTOS
Doral Academy holds off Desert Pines in baseball — PHOTOS