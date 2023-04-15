Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman defeated Tech in a high school softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo looks to the umpire after sliding into home plate safely while Tech’s Marlene Saldate reacts during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Lefever lunges to catch while Tech’s Bea Robinson slides into third base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Marlene Saldate bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Aysia Suyat reaches to catch while Bishop Gorman’s Tiffany Gonzales slides into second base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Kaylee Farasy jumps to catch for an out during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Bryanna Romero tags Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo out at third base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech celebrates ending an inning during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Ivet Flores-Cruz reaches to catch for an out at first base during a high school softball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech pitcher Bea Robinson throws to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman pitcher Jordyn Fray throws to Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Lynette Diaz bats against Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Kyla Acres reaches to catch for an out while Tech’s Marlene Saldate runs to first base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech’s Bea Robinson pitches to Bishop Gorman during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Paige Nagamine throws to first base during a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech second baseman Presley Benavidez, left, favors first base for an out while Bishop Gorman’s Paige Nagamine runs to second base during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tech catcher Marlene Saldate fumbles a catch while Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo slides safely into home plate during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman runs sprints after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman rallied late to claim a 4-3 home win over Tech in a high school softball game Friday.

The Gaels (12-10-1, 6-0 Class 4A Mountain League) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.

Gorman plays at Durango at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Tech (10-4, 7-1) plays at Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Saturday.

