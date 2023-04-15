Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman defeated Tech in a high school softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman rallied late to claim a 4-3 home win over Tech in a high school softball game Friday.
The Gaels (12-10-1, 6-0 Class 4A Mountain League) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.
Gorman plays at Durango at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Tech (10-4, 7-1) plays at Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.