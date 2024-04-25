75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

No. 4 Centennial softball rallies to beat No. 1 Palo Verde — PHOTOS

Centennial batter Valeria Lopez (5) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth inning ...
Centennial batter Valeria Lopez (5) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) eyes the plate and a Centennial batter during the first inn ...
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) eyes the plate and a Centennial batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) eyes a throw to first base and a Centennial runner du ...
Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) eyes a throw to first base and a Centennial runner during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) releases a ball while facing a Palo Verde batter during th ...
Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) releases a ball while facing a Palo Verde batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial infielder Juliana Bosco (2) chases a ground ball hit from a Palo Verde batter during ...
Centennial infielder Juliana Bosco (2) chases a ground ball hit from a Palo Verde batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Palo Verde bench cheers a hit against Centennial during the second inning of their girl's ...
The Palo Verde bench cheers a hit against Centennial during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Palo Verde bench cheers a hit against Centennial during the second inning of their girl's ...
The Palo Verde bench cheers a hit against Centennial during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial runner Amanda Campos-Colon (13) slides safely into third base ahead of a throw to Pa ...
Centennial runner Amanda Campos-Colon (13) slides safely into third base ahead of a throw to Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) confers with catcher Madi Malloy while facing Centennial bat ...
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) confers with catcher Madi Malloy while facing Centennial batters during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde infielder Haley Kearnes (8) grabs a throw for an out at first base as Centennial run ...
Palo Verde infielder Haley Kearnes (8) grabs a throw for an out at first base as Centennial runner Valeria Lopez (5) arrives late during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) slides into second base way before a throw by a Centennial ...
Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) slides into second base way before a throw by a Centennial infielder during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde runner Kayleen Enriquez (6) is tagged out by Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno ...
Palo Verde runner Kayleen Enriquez (6) is tagged out by Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) as she slides into second base late during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde runner Kayleen Enriquez (6) is tagged out by Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno ...
Palo Verde runner Kayleen Enriquez (6) is tagged out by Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) as she slides into second base late during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde batter Paige Brandes (12) connects on a pitch by Centennial during the third inning ...
Palo Verde batter Paige Brandes (12) connects on a pitch by Centennial during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial outfielder Ashley Madonia (3) grabs a long fly ball from a Palo Verde batter during ...
Centennial outfielder Ashley Madonia (3) grabs a long fly ball from a Palo Verde batter during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde outfielder Sofi Quigley (1) sprints to make a grab on a short fly ball by a Centenni ...
Palo Verde outfielder Sofi Quigley (1) sprints to make a grab on a short fly ball by a Centennial batter during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Sloane Merrell (8) connects on a pitch by Palo Verde during the fourth inning ...
Centennial batter Sloane Merrell (8) connects on a pitch by Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Centennial catcher scooped up a bunt as infielder Valeria Lopez (5) runs in against a Palo ...
The Centennial catcher scooped up a bunt as infielder Valeria Lopez (5) runs in against a Palo Verde runner during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Andrea Campos-Colon (11) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth ...
Centennial batter Andrea Campos-Colon (11) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Valeria Lopez (5) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth inning ...
Centennial batter Valeria Lopez (5) connects on a pitch from Palo Verde during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) and Makayla Enriquez (17) are excited by a run-saving catch i ...
Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) and Makayla Enriquez (17) are excited by a run-saving catch in the outfield against Centennial during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) congratulates Alexis Kearnes (7) on a run-saving catch in the ...
Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) congratulates Alexis Kearnes (7) on a run-saving catch in the outfield against Centennial during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) makes the tag out and throw from second base as Pal ...
Centennial infielder Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) makes the tag out and throw from second base as Palo Verde runner Mya Bartlett (18) arrives late during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde batter Bradi Odom (13) connects on a Centennial pitch during the fifth inning of the ...
Palo Verde batter Bradi Odom (13) connects on a Centennial pitch during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Juliana Bosco (2) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of t ...
Centennial batter Juliana Bosco (2) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Amanda Campos-Colon (13) is hit by a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning ...
Centennial batter Amanda Campos-Colon (13) is hit by a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Amanda Campos-Colon (13) reaches for her batting glove after scoring against ...
Centennial batter Amanda Campos-Colon (13) reaches for her batting glove after scoring against Palo Verde during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Ashley Madonia (3) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of ...
Centennial batter Ashley Madonia (3) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Basic first baseman Randall Riley (53) catches to out Faith Lutheran infielder Alexander Jang ( ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Shadow Ridge High School’s Jimena Barraza (8) runs through second base next to Palo Verd ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jimena Barraza
Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their ba ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) practices pitching from the mound as his teammates lo ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Wild week leads to new No. 1 teams in 5A
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 

Centennial leadoff hitter Valeria Lopez isn’t the most imposing player on the Bulldogs’ roster. But the soft-spoken freshman turned in a ferocious at-bat when Centennial needed it most Monday.

Lopez delivered a two-run single with two outs to highlight Centennial’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Bulldogs, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rallied for a 9-4 road win over top-ranked Palo Verde.

“I was getting a little nervous,” Lopez conceded. “But me and Beca (Venzor-Nuno) were talking about being savages. I just thought about doing it for the team.”

Centennial (19-9-1, 3-4 5A Mountain League) trailed 4-0 entering the sixth, but scored all seven runs with two outs to take the lead.

Lopez came to the plate with runners at second and third and quickly fell behind in the count 1-2. But she lined a two-run single to left to make it 5-4, and the Bulldogs added two more runs to take a 7-4 lead over Palo Verde (14-6, 4-3).

“It was good to see ‘V’ coming through there for us,” Centennial coach Mike Livreri said. “A big hit there for a freshman. I almost thought about putting the squeeze on there for her. She’s a good bunter and we had speed on third, but it’s two outs. Thankfully we didn’t.”

The Bulldogs had seen one of their best scoring opportunities go by the wayside in the fifth thanks to a defensive gem by Palo Verde left fielder Alexis Kearnes. Centennial started the inning with a double by Ashley Madonia, and a hit batter put runners at first and second with no outs.

After Lopez popped out, Venzor-Nuno hit a liner to left that looked like it was destined to plate Centennial’s first run. But Kearnes charged and made a diving catch, then doubled Madonia off second to end the inning.

“That was a squander right there, and we get doubled up,” Livreri said. “A little momentum-killer. But they scrap. They found a way. They didn’t quit.”

The sixth-inning rally started with back-to-back bloop singles by Juliana Bosco and Hailey Smith with one out. After a strikeout, Madonia lined a double to left-center field to cut the lead to 4-2.

A hit batter loaded the bases, and a run scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3 and set up Lopez’s heroics.

Venzor-Nuno added an RBI double, and Campbell Cole had an RBI single to make it 7-4.

“Softies dropped in, and we got a few up the middle,” Livreri said. “That’s where we started getting our damage, really, was through the middle.”

The Bulldogs got a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on an RBI double off the center-field fence by Sloane Merrell and a sacrifice fly from Madonia.

That was more than enough for Merrell, who came on in the bottom of the sixth and retired six of the seven batters she faced to get the save. She struck out two and allowed only an infield single.

The comeback win continued a comeback second half of the season for Centennial, which dropped its first four league games.

Centennial, which lost in the state championship game last season, has since won three straight league contests. Those wins have come against third-ranked Coronado, No. 2 Shadow Ridge and now No. 1 Palo Verde.

“We were on the ropes, man,” Livreri said. “And our seniors were taking it to heart. They were taking it hard. It’s been a really tough league this year, but it’s good to see us still fighting.”

Madonia went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Centennial, which got two hits apiece from Campbell and Smith.

Mya Bartlett went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police clash with students, make arrests at Texas university
recommend 2
Small earthquake hits near Henderson
recommend 3
‘Free Solo’ climber Alex Honnold advocates for rock climbing bill
recommend 4
18-year-old arrested in Utah as 2nd suspect in Las Vegas homicide
recommend 5
Crane on truck topples at Convention Center; no injuries reported
recommend 6
Journey at the Sphere? ‘We would absolutely destroy that place’