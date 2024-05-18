Coronado crushes Palo Verde to reach 5A state softball final — PHOTOS

Coronado overcame a bad first inning to defeat Palo Verde and will play Douglas on Saturday at Bishop Gorman for the Class 5A state softball championship.

Douglas pitcher Talia Tretton (19) signals two outs against Palo Verde during the seventh inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas runner Ava Delaney (5) is celebrated by teammates after scoring what would be the game winning run against Palo Verde during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde catcher Madi Malloy (3) is unable to make a tag in time as Douglas runner Ava Delaney (5) slides home safely for what would be the game winning run during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde catcher Madi Malloy (3) is unable to make a tag in time as Douglas runner Ava Delaney (5) slides home safely for what would be the game winning run during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas players ready to welcome teammate Cam McLelland (10) at home plate after a home run against Palo Verde during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) and catcher Madi Malloy (3) talk strategy against Douglas during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) winds up for another throw against Douglas during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielders Taylor Johns (11) and Zoe Helein (27) have some fun while running off the field against Douglas in the fifth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas batter Marissa McLelland (1) connects on a palo Verde pitch during the fifth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas runner Ava Delaney (5) celebrates her double as Palo Verde infielder Mya Bartlett (15) tosses the ball in during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas runner Lilyann Lee (44) turns the corner at third base looking home against Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) readies for a hit with chalk hand print on her leg against Douglas during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Mya Bartlett (18) slides safely at second base as a ball from Douglas bounces past during the third inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) signals to her outfield against Douglas during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde pitcher Brandi Odom (13) signals to her outfield against Douglas during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) is excited about her score against Douglas during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players celebrate another score agaoinst Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Sophie Bendlin (6) slides safely at home against Palo Verde during the sixth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde outfielder Payton Liposky (9) runs back as a long fly ball gets past her from Coronado during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado teammates cheer for a runner Bailey Goldberg (1) as she scores on a grand slam against Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado teammates cheer for a grand slam against Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado runner Mary Lou Tsunis (10) dives safely back to first base as Palo Verde infielder Taylor Johns (11) awaits a throw during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado outfielder Alohi Mundon (8) eyes a pop fly against a Palo Verde batter during the third inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado pitcher Kendall Selitzky (9) releases a throw against a Palo Verde batter during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) looks to throw the ball against a Coronado batter during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Taylor Johns (11) looks to throw after tagging second base as Coronado runner Mary Lou Tsunis (10) arrives late during the second inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Mya Bartlett (18) celebrates a successful slide into third base against Coronado during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) looks to a deflected ball above as Palo Verde runner Alexis Kearnes (7) slides in safe at home during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado head coach Lauren Taylor keeps her players focused against Palo Verde during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) celebrates a score with teammate Makayla Enriquez (17) against Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) slides in safe at home against Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) slides in safe at second base against Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) during the first inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players get pumped up to face Palo Verde during the their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bad innings can kill a softball team, especially in the playoffs.

Coronado had a bad first inning in the Class 5A state semifinals Friday, but somehow recovered to rout Palo Verde 15-4 in six innings at Faith Lutheran.

The victory lifted the Cougars (19-6) into Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game against Douglas (32-5) at Bishop Gorman.

Junior Alohi Mundon went 3-for-4 with five RBIs to ignite the rally, but her three-run homer in the fourth inning was the key, giving Coronado the lead and momentum.

After scoring a run in the top of the first inning, the Cougars came out sloppy on defense in the bottom half. A walk and two errors set the stage for Mya Bartlett’s two-run single that gave Palo Verde a 4-1 lead.

“When we got back in (the dugout), I told them we had a bad inning,” said Coronado coach Lauren Taylor, whose squad lost to the Panthers (No. 1 seed from the South at 21-9) in the Southern Region championship game last week. “But I told them that there can only be one bad inning and any wiggle room we just gave up.”

Her team responded, cutting the deficit to 4-2 with a run in the second before taking full advantage of Palo Verde’s brutal fourth inning.

Coronado (No. 2 South) sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, making the most of bloop singles, bunts and two errors. The Cougars had closed the gap to 4-3 when Munden stepped to the plate with two runners on and one out.

“I got an inside pitch, which is my favorite,” Munden said. “I knew from there; our energy was up.”

She launched her homer over the center-field fence to give the Cougars a 6-4 lead, which was 8-4 by the time the inning was over.

“I knew that wasn’t enough,” Taylor said. “Even at the end of that inning, I was hoping momentum would stay in our direction.”

Pitcher Kendall Selitzsky made sure it did, as she finished with 10 strikeouts and did not allow another run the rest of the way. The offense tacked on seven more runs in the next two innings.

Summer Gilliam went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Coronado, and teammate Charlotte Bendlin had two doubles and five RBIs.

Bartlett went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Douglas 3, Palo Verde 2

The early loss forced the Panthers to play in the losers’ bracket semifinal game against Douglas, which had advanced by defeating Spanish Springs 7-4.

Bartlett went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Palo Verde, which fell victim to a fluke seventh-inning play that ultimately gave the Tigers the win.

The Panthers, the top seed from the South, led 2-1 after Payton Liposky’s RBI single in the first inning, and the score stayed that way until the top of the seventh.

With Bradi Odom pitching for Palo Verde, Cam McLelland hammered a home run to left-center field to lead off the inning, tying the score at 2.

Ava Delaney followed with a line drive to right field that appeared to be a routine single. But the ball caromed off the field sharply to the right, rolling slowly into the corner and allowing Delaney to come all the way around for a home run.

Contact reporter Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.