Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada championship game for Class 4A softball at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shadow Ridge won 7-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado’s Coronado Ashley Ward (7) hits against Shadow Ridge in their Class 4A state championship winners’ bracket final softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) catches a ball in the infield for an out against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada championship game for Class 4A softball at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shadow Ridge won 7-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado senior pitcher Ashley Ward has been named the Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year.

Ward hit .524 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 48 RBIs for the Cougars.

She also went 20-7 with one save, a 2.45 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 174 innings in the circle.

Ward’s efforts helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state championship game.

She holds a 3.35 GPA and has signed to play softball at the University of Montana.

Ward is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the honor, joining last year’s winner Tatum Spangler.

She is eligible for the national player of the year award.