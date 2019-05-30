102°F
Softball

Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 8:55 am
 

Coronado senior pitcher Ashley Ward has been named the Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year.

Ward hit .524 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 48 RBIs for the Cougars.

She also went 20-7 with one save, a 2.45 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 174 innings in the circle.

Ward’s efforts helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state championship game.

She holds a 3.35 GPA and has signed to play softball at the University of Montana.

Ward is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the honor, joining last year’s winner Tatum Spangler.

She is eligible for the national player of the year award.

THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.