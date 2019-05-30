Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
Coronado senior pitcher Ashley Ward has been named the Gatorade Nevada Softball Player of the Year.
Ward hit .524 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 48 RBIs for the Cougars.
She also went 20-7 with one save, a 2.45 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 174 innings in the circle.
Ward’s efforts helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state championship game.
She holds a 3.35 GPA and has signed to play softball at the University of Montana.
Ward is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the honor, joining last year’s winner Tatum Spangler.
She is eligible for the national player of the year award.