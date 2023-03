Eldorado defeated Desert Pines in a high school softball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Eldorado teammates greet Erica Madrid (5) after her inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a softball game against Desert Pines at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado's Erica Madrid runs to the plate after her inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas, as Desert Pines' Jocelyn Galvez Cruz (23) waits for a ball.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines' Alondra Garcia (16) hits the ball during the second inning of a softball game against Eldorado at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado pitcher Erica Madrid delivers during the second inning of a softball game against Desert Pines at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines pitcher Leslie Pesina (5) delivers during the second inning of a softball game against Eldorado at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines' Jocelyn Galvez Cruz (23) is late with the tag as Eldorado's Tania Rubio (11) safe on the third base as Desert Pines' America Rojas (8) looks on during the second inning of a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines' Jocelyn Galvez Cruz (23) receives a ball as Eldorado's Tatiana Sepulveda is safe on her steal of third base on during the third inning of a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado players cheer during the first inning of a softball game against Desert Pines at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines' Jocelyn Galvez Cruz (23) receives a ball as Eldorado's Erica Madrid is safe on her steal of third base on during the first inning of a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado's Rachel Figueroa-Corrales (15) is congratulated by her teammates Tania Rubio (11) and Elisa Flores (2) after Figueroa-Corrales was safe on her steal of home base during the first inning of a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado players celebrate their 19-4 victory abasing Desert Pines after a softball game at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eldorado rolled to a 19-4 home victory over Desert Pines in a high school softball game Friday.

Eldorado plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Monday, and Desert Pines plays at Virgin Valley at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

