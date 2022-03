Faith Lutheran’s McKenna Young (13) beats a tag by Green Valley’s Angelina Ortega (6) at home plate for a run during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza (8) throws a ground ball to first base for an out against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Angelina Ortega (6) hits the ball during a softball game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Savannah Moore (15) runs home after a two-run-homer against Green Valley during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Hannah Watson (12) misses a catch in the outfield for two-run-homer by Faith Lutheran’s Savannah Moore (15) during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Avari Morris (11) catch it a pop-up ball in the infield against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Savannah Moore (15) throws a late ball to Ava Mariani (18) at first base during a softball game against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Rustie Riley (14) attempts a bunt against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Samantha Schlaff (18) runs the bases for a double during a softball game against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Shaylee Ghadery (16) throws the ball to first base for an out against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Shaylee Ghadery (16) catches a ground ball before throwing it to first base for an out during a softball game against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Ava Walker (2) pitches the ball against Green Valley during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’sAspyn Beattie (9) throws a ground ball to first baser for an out against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie (8) makes a catch in the outfield against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Avari Morris (11) pitches the ball against Faith Lutheran during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran hosted Green Valley in a Class 5A softball game Tuesday afternoon. Green Valley won 15-4.

Green Valley will host Basic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Faith Lutheran will play at Coronado at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.