Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns

Palo Verde’s softball team reached the Class 5A state tournament last year with most of its roster being made up of underclassmen.

Sophomore shortstop Taylor Johns was a key contributor last year as a freshman and has continued to help the Panthers with a strong start this season.

Johns went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a home run in Palo Verde’s 14-1 win in five innings at Bishop Gorman on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I trusted my stuff and tried to keep my approach simple,” Johns said. “I wanted to get ahead in counts and keep energy up on defense.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Johns: My favorite player is (former Washington Huskies pitcher) Sis Bates because of her consistent energy and presence on the field. Both of my parents played Division I softball (mother Dena at UNLV) and baseball (father Matthew at UNR), so I love going to them for advice and setting standards for myself.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball what sport would you be playing?

Johns: I think I’d be playing basketball. I love being a part of a team, and I think basketball is super fun.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball career thus far?

Johns: My favorite is probably when I hit a home run as a game-winning grand slam in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series fields.

NP: You’re a highly touted prospect. Have you heard from any colleges?

Johns: I can’t receive offers until Sept. 1 this year. However, colleges do reach out with questionnaires, invites and school information. I love learning about different schools and being able to narrow down what I want for my decision in September. It’s been nothing but fun, and I am so blessed for all the schools who show interest in me.

