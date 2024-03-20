Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law

Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law threw a six-inning no-hitter in a win over Arbor View on Monday to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Shadow Ridge softball pitcher Josslin Law said she focused on one pitch at a time in her game against Arbor View on Monday.

The approach paid off.

The senior right-hander threw a six-inning no-hitter and finished with 15 strikeouts in an 11-1 victory for the Mustangs.

“I found a lot of success in both my backdoor curve and regular curveball,” Law said. “I was able to get some strikeouts from my riseball as well.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Law: I think I could see myself playing volleyball or maybe even tennis.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Law: In high school, our coaches give us two HI-CHEWs before the game and I have to eat them at the same time during warmups every game.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Law: I have a bunch of different music styles I listen to getting ready for a game and it always depends on what mood I’m in. I have music like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and One Direction, but it could also be country, rap or rock.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career thus far?

Law: The first one that came to mind was a club softball game of mine that went so long into extra innings that the lights shut off. While waiting to hear from the officials about what the next move was, both teams got together and talked and made TikToks. It was a super fun experience. We eventually won the game, which led us to winning the overall tournament.

