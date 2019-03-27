Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — March 27
Here are the latest Nevada Preps Class 4A and 3A softball rankings.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|5-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|12-2
|2
|3. Rancho
|15-0
|4
|4. Coronado
|12-6
|3
|5. Arbor View
|9-3
|—
|6. Basic
|9-5
|5
|7. Liberty
|6-1
|10
|8. Sierra Vista
|4-3
|7
|9. Palo Verde
|5-5
|8
|10. Desert Oasis
|9-8
|6
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|11-5
|2
|2. Moapa Valley
|11-4
|1
|3. Chaparral
|8-3
|3
|4. Boulder City
|9-10
|4
|5. Sunrise Mountain
|5-4
|—