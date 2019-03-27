89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — March 27

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 1:38 pm
 
Class 4A
School

 Record

 Previous
1. Shadow Ridge

 5-0

 1
2. Centennial

 12-2

 2
3. Rancho

 15-0

 4
4. Coronado

 12-6

 3
5. Arbor View

 9-3

6. Basic

 9-5

 5
7. Liberty

 6-1

 10
8. Sierra Vista

 4-3

 7
9. Palo Verde

 5-5

 8
10. Desert Oasis

 9-8

 6
— —
Class 3A
School

 Record

 Previous
1. Pahrump Valley

 11-5

 2
2. Moapa Valley

 11-4

 1
3. Chaparral

 8-3

 3
4. Boulder City

 9-10

 4
5. Sunrise Mountain

 5-4

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.