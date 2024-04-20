No. 2 Shadow Ridge routs No. 1 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge softball leadoff hitter Jimena Barraza had five hits to lead the Mustangs to a road win over Coronado on Friday.

Shadow Ridge teammate Josslin Law (4) and Abby Covington (10) high-five during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado softball pitcher Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Summer Gilliam (3) signals to a teammate as she gets ready to run to home base during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Summer Gilliam (3) pulls her bat back to hit the ball during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado softball pitcher Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge’s Kayla Andersen (5) high-fives a teammate during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Sophie Bendlin (6) throws the ball to a teammate during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado softball pitcher Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law (4) pitches the ball during a softball game between Shadow Ridge and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge softball coach Julia Meyn recently made a change to the top of her lineup, moving Jimena Barraza back into the leadoff spot.

Barazza’s “a big difference,” Meyn said. “She’s a game-changer on the bases, and it’s important that she’s out there first.”

Barazza showed her impact at the top of the lineup Friday. She went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three runs as Shadow Ridge, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to an 11-2 road win at No. 1 Coronado.

“She’s consistent. She’s dialed in, and she wants to play,” Meyn said. “She wants to make plays. She wants to be a part of every play.”

With Shadow Ridge (13-5, 3-2 5A Mountain League) leading 4-2 entering the top of the sixth, Barazza drove in two runs on a single to right field, igniting a six-run inning to put the game out of reach.

“It’s always a big deal for us because games for us are running pretty close,” Meyn said. “(The six-run inning) was a big deal. And (Barazza), she’s a triple threat. She can bunt, she can slap, and she can hit for power.”

After the Mustangs added two more runs in the sixth, Abby Covington capped off the big inning with a two-run homer to left-center to increase the lead to 10-2 over Coronado (11-3, 4-2).

“We were just getting the momentum going,” Barraza said. “Everyone was working together and hyping each other up, so it kind of helps when everyone’s energy is up.”

It was plenty of run support for Shadow Ridge starter Josslin Law, who went the distance and struck out eight while allowing six hits and two runs. Jacobi Gledhill added three RBIs for the Mustangs.

“I was pleased about the momentum they kept up in the dugout,” Meyn said. “They kept talking to each other and supporting each other, which helped us build momentum.”

Barraza scored in the first off a Gledhill sacrifice fly. But Coronado answered in the bottom of the inning when Alohi Mundon had a two-run inside-the-park home run to put the Cougars ahead 2-1.

Shadow Ridge added a run in the second off a Coronado error. The Mustangs scored two more in the fifth when Barraza scored after a throw from the outfield went past Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis, and Stevie Robison raced home on another Gledhill sacrifice fly.

The Mustangs got their final run in the seventh when Chloe Covington scored from third on a groundout.

Bailey Goldberg went 4-for-4 with a run scored for the Cougars, and Mundon finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Coronado defeated Shadow Ridge 5-4 on April 3, and the Mustangs were coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Palo Verde on Wednesday. Coronado, Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde are tied for first in the Mountain League with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“I feel the resilience in our team, and we’re constantly working harder each and every game, just taking it one by one,” Barraza said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.