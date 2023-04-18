Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Teagan Clemmons

Centennial senior pitcher Teagan Clemmons threw a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win over Coronado Saturday.

Centennial's Teagan Clemmons (4) hits a ball during the fourth inning of a softball game against Spring Valley at Centennial High School, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Teagan Clemmons (4), right, Centennial's Lily Fournier (14) and Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3), behind, get together before the fourth inning of a soft ball game, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Teagan Clemmons believes everything is coming together for the Centennial softball team.

The senior pitcher said the team has been playing better, as they’re on a seven-game winning streak entering Tuesday. Clemmons’ pitching has helped to fuel the Bulldogs’ recent success.

She threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts, in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win over Coronado Saturday. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“I had to make sure I did my job in the circle,” Clemmons said. “I got those good pitches to where we could keep them limited in their scoring opportunities. We were working together as a team to make sure we could win.”

Against Coronado, Clemmons said her off-speed pitches were helping her have success. In a tight game, Clemmons said her mindset of being better than the previous inning was important to finish the game strong.

“I’m just working harder because I have to be better,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons, who also plays first base and the outfield, did damage at the plate in Centennial’s 15-5 win over Liberty Tuesday. She hit a grand slam during an eight-run second inning.

“As soon as I hit that grand slam, it didn’t feel real,” Clemmons said. “It was like I was dreaming. I was so excited. I had my team hyping me up. It was the best thing ever.”

With less than three weeks before the playoffs begin, Clemmons said the team’s hard work and support for one another have helped to make their goal of competing for a state title more obtainable.

“We need to keep pushing each other to be better every single game and every single inning,” Clemmons said.

