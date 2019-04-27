Roundup: Brooke Detommaso guides Bonanza past Wildcats

Winning pitcher Brooke Detommaso went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs on Friday to help Bonanza’s softball team to a 19-7, six-inning victory at Las Vegas High.

Reyna Enriquez went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBIs, and Evalynn Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bengals.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel hit two doubles and had three RBIs for the Wildcats.

Centennial 6, Arbor View 3 — At Arbor View, Jacqueline Perez-Mena was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help the second-ranked Bulldogs down the third-ranked Aggies.

Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3, and Natasha Lawrence was 2-for-4 with a run for Centennial.

Micaela Resler was 3-for-4, and Roxanne Ines was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Arbor View.

Shadow Ridge 10, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Alyssa Stanley tossed a five-inning one hitter and struck out 12 as the Mustangs rolled past the Rams.

Stanley also went 3-for-3 with a double. Hailey Morrow also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Sydney Morgan went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Shadow Ridge.

Giselle Ramirez went 1-for-2 for Rancho.

Eldorado 17, Cheyenne 6 — At Cheyenne, Adrianna Romero went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and four RBIs as the Sundevils topped the Desert Shields.

Kandace Parker was 2-for-2 with and RBI, and Penelope Zuniga went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Eldorado.

Madelynn Kennedy was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Giovanna Bojorquez went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI for Cheyenne.

Faith Lutheran 16, Desert Pines 1 — At Faith Lutheran, Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes tossed a four-inning one-hitter and went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Crusaders routed the Jaguars.

Ellie Fried was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Grace Hornsby went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Legacy 15, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Destinee Jefferson went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs and tossed a three-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Longhorns routed the Pioneers.

Kaleah Alapati was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Madison Ruiz was 3-for-3 with a triple for Legacy.

Mojave 18, Valley 8 — At Mojave, Evette Galindo went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs as the Rattlers downed the Vikings in five innings.

Essence McRae was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Hayli Greenber went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Mojave. Ysabella Morales was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rattlers.

Daphyne Weckworth-Dixon went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Heather Robinson was 3-for-4 for Valley.

Pahrump Valley 18, Del Sol 0 — At Pahrump, Kareena Nelson tossed a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 1-for-2 with a triple as the Trojans blanked the Dragons.

Skyler Lauver was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, and Terrena Martin was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Pahrump.

Foothill 11, SLAM Academy 0 — At Foothill, Jocelyn Shupp was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI to help the Falcons blank the Bulls in five innings.

Layla Que was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Foothill.

Ashlyn Cowdell, Makenzie Andrews and Tilynne Hoffman combined to toss a three-hitter and strike out 11 for Foothill.

Coronado 14, Boulder City 1 — At Boulder City, Sydney Smith spun a five-inning two-hitter and struck out seven to lead the Cougars by the Eagles.

Elika Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with three runs, and Allie Berg went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado. Synderelia Trujillo was 2-for-2 for the Cougars.

Western 30, Democracy Prep 13 — At Doolittle Park, Kimberly Paragas was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, five runs and five RBIs as the Warriors outlasted the Blue Knights in a five-inning game.

Joana Estrada was 2-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs, and Adriana Jones was 1-for-3 with a home run, four runs and three RBIs for Western which drew 17 walks and had 13 hit batters.

The Meadows 22-21, Calvary Chapel 8-6 — At The Meadows, Jenna Ortiz was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the opener and 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept the Lions.

Hallie Monkarsh was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Arianna Jones went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the first game for The Meadows.

In the finale, Monkarsh was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Sheen Kim was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Pahranagat Valley 15-18, Indian Springs 4-10 – At Alamo, Rebecca Taylor homered in the opener and went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the nightcap to lead the Panthers to a sweep of the Thunderbirds.

Taylor Higbee went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the first game for Pahranagat Valley.

In the finale, Mariah Zander was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Morgan Harris went 2-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI for the Pathers.

Mariea Torneskog was 1-for-2 with a double in the first game and 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the second game for Indian Springs.

Beaver Dam 19-21, Mountain View 4-6 — At Littlefield, Arizona, Lexii Frickberg was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the opener as the Diamondbacks swept two three-inning games from the Saints.

Adriana Perez was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Kynnedie Ellingford was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs in the first game for Beaver Dam.

Yatzary Flores was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in the nightcap for the Diamondbacks.

Mountain View’s Kaitlyn Schoeb was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the first game and 2-for-2 in the second game.

Lincoln County 18-12, Laughlin 6-2 — At Panaca, the Lynx swept a doubleheader from the Cougars.