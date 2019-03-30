106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Chaparral edges Boulder City

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2019 - 8:55 pm
 

Brizeida Mora-Herrera was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs Friday to lift Chaparral’s softball team to a 7-6 home win over Boulder City.

Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cowboys.

Brooke Baker was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run to lead the Eagles.

Green Valley 15, Silverado 13 — At Silverado, Olivia McClain went 4-for-4 with two home runs, five runs and four RBIs to help the Gators hold off the Skyhawks.

Cindy Martinez-Escamilla was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and four RBIs for Green Valley, which led 15-8 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Abigail Cordova got a fly out with the potential tying run at second base to end the game.

Olivia Johnson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Silverado. Mikayla Capers and Megan Johnson each went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Durango 3, Spring Valley 1 — At Durango, Jayla Gamboa allowed one run on seven hits and struck out seven to lead the Trailblazers past the Grizzlies.

Spring Valley’s Teegan Teal spun a two-hitter.

Bishop Gorman 18, Clark 0 — At Clark, Hayley Coreas was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Gaels routed the Chargers in three innings.

Nycole Cootes was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Mia Schwartz went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Gorman, which also got a home run from Katelyn Hunter.

Sydney Schafer and Rylie Pindel combined on a perfect game. Schafer struck out four in two innings, and Pindel struck out the side in the third.

Desert Oasis 15, Foothill 2 — At Foothill, Meaghan McInerney went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Diamondbacks by the Falcons in five innings.

Cynthia Alvillar was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Amber Brocoff went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Desert Oasis. Winning pitcher Holly Severance was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Makayla Rickard went 3-for-4 for the Diamondbacks, who scored 10 runs in the fourth inning.

Jocelyn Shupp was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Foothill.

Virgin Valley 23, Sunrise Mountain 10 — At Sunrise Mountain, Kaysha Heath went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and a double as the Bulldogs outslugged the Miners in five innings.

Kylie Cannon tripled for Virgin Valley, which made the most of 11 hits.

Coronado 15, Tech 0 — At Tech, Paige Sinicki was 2-for-3 with two home runs to lead the Cougars to a four-inning victory over the Roadrunners.

Sydney Smith spun a no-hitter and struck out eight. She also went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Coronado, and teammate Madison Stephens was 2-for-2 with a home run.

Arbor View 21, Valley 0 — At Valley, Roxanne Ines went 3-for-3 with two doubles as the Aggies routed the Vikings in three innings.

Bella Pinotti was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs for Arbor View.

Irelyn Richards and Kylie Sharapan combined on a one-hitter for the Aggies. Richards struck out five in two innings.

Pahranagat Valley 16, Mineral County 0 — At Hawthorne, Kami Stirling was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, and Jessica Brede went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a three-inning win over the Serpents.

Mariah Zander tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two, for Pahranagat Valley.

Indian Springs 24, Mountain View 5 — At Indian Springs, Caitlyn Best-Brewer, Kamryn Perry and Brooke Karl combined on a three-inning no-hitter as the Thunderbirds routed the Saints.

Kaitlyn Farrar was 1-for-1 with four runs and two RBIs, and Faith Prine was 1-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs for Indian Springs, which had only two hits but took advantage of 20 walks and four hit batters.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.