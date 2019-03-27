Roundup: Cimarron-Memorial rallies to top Bonanza

Jordyn Ramos went 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Tuesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s softball team pull out a 12-10 win at Bonanza.

Angie Chin was 3-for-4, and Emma Windsor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Spartans, who trailed 8-6 after five innings, but scored five runs in the sixth to take control.

Sara Riley was 2-for-3 for the Bengals.

Faith Lutheran 9, Las Vegas 3 — At Las Vegas High, Ellie Fried went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Crusaders defeat the Wildcats.

Grace Hornsby was 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Isabelle Cottingham went 2-for-4 for Faith Lutheran.

Nataly Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kaitlyn Horstdaniel was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Las Vegas.

Centennial 10, Legacy 0 — At Centennial, Samantha Lawrence went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to lift the Bulldogs by the Longhorns in five innings.

Kaylee Pierce was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Centennial.

Deanna Barrera tossed a one-hitter and struck out nine for Centennial. She also went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Coronado 12, Boulder City 0 — At Coronado, Tori Jones was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Sydney Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI as the Cougars blanked the Eagles in five innings.

Madison Stephens was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Katie Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Coronado.

Smith spun a three-hitter and struck out four for the Cougars.

Rancho 21, Canyon Springs 4 — At Canyon Springs, Raeleigh Smith was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to help the Rams down the Pioneers in four innings.

Winning pitcher Lorena De La Torre was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Taya Friedrich was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Rancho. Aniya Irick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rams.

Palo Verde 18, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Kendall Menke went 3-for-3 with two RBIs as the Panthers routed the Sundevils in three innings.

Ridlee Tavisora was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Olivia Millsop and Jadyn Navarro each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Navarro tossed a no-hitter, walking two and striking out four.

Shadow Ridge 19, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, starter Alyssa Stanley and reliever Mikayla Brown combined on a three-inning no-hitter as the Mustangs routed the Jaguars.

Stanley had six strikeouts in two innings for Shadow Ridge, which got a two-run home run from Jasmine Martin. Caitlyn Covington provided a three-run double for the Mustangs.

Silverado 20, Del Sol 0 — At Silverado, Kathryn Carder and Jocelyn Maly combined on a three-inning perfect game as the Skyhawks routed the Dragons.

Carder struck out two in the first inning, and Maly fanned three in the final two innings.

Maly also went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Megan Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Silverado. Olivia Johnson went 1-for-1 with a triple and four RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Moapa Valley 26, Pahranagat Valley 5 — At Alamo, Abbie Evans went 2-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs as the Pirates routed the Panthers in six innings.

Lainey Cornwall was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Ellie Cornwall was 3-for-5 with two doubles for Moapa Valley, which scored 12 runs in the sixth inning.

Hannah Castelton was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Mariah Zander went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Pahranagat Valley.

Lake Mead 25-20, Mountain View 8-5 — At Lake Mead, the Eagles took advantage of 43 walks to sweep a pair of three-inning games.

In the opener, Brisa Fuller went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Eagles to the win.

Mountain View’s Fernanda Aguilar was 3-for-3 with an RBI in the first game.

In the nightcap, winning pitcher Lauryn Freund was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and teammate Daniella Suarez was 2-for-2 for Lake Mead.

Mountain View’s Valerie Gonzalez was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Indian Springs 20-21, Tonopah 21-7 — At Tonopah, Kamryn Perry went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the nightcap to help the Thunderbirds salvage a split with the Muckers.

Caitlyn Best-Brewer was 1-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs for Indian Springs, which won the second game in three innings.

In the opener, Tonopah scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the win.

Best-Brewer was 4-for-6 with a double and four RBIs, and Mariea Torneskog went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for Indian Springs.

Arbor View at Cheyenne postponed

The Arbor View at Cheyenne game was postponed because of a scheduling issue.

The teams have not set a makeup date.