Roundup: Eagles hold off Virgin Valley

Rose Mackey and Samantha Bahde each went 3-for-4 and scored twice Wednesday to help Boulder City’s softball team hold off host Virgin Valley, 12-10.

Rachel Krumm was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Eagles, who scored four runs in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie. Ryann Reese was 2-for-3, and Alyssa Bryant was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Boulder City.

Ally Wright was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Kaysha Heath went 2-for-4 with a double for Virgin Valley.

SLAM Academy 11, Indian Springs 10 — At Russell Road Recreation Complex, Cheyenne Wacker’s bases-loaded infield single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth plated Quincy Hickman with the winning run as the Bulls rallied by the Thunderbirds.

Breanne Blount was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Taylor Fundaro was 3-for-6 with an RBI for SLAM.

Aubree Young went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Faith Prine was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for Indian Springs.

Basic 11, Desert Oasis 1 — At Basic, Mikayla Berg was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs to help the Wolves to a five-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Jordan Stinnett tossed a two-hitter and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Basic. Madisen Berg was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Angela Santillanes and Sanoe Helenihi each went 2-for-4 for the Wolves.

Jaid Raval tripled and scored for Desert Oasis.

Coronado 11, Liberty 1 — At Coronado, wininng pitcher Ashley Ward was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Cougars over the Patriots.

Aleah Baldonado was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Allie Berg was 2-for-2 with a triple for the Cougars.

McKenzie Hamilton was 3-for-3, and Maddison Hamilton went 2-for-3 for Coronado.

Silverado 15, Clark 0 — At Silverado, Megan Johnson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs to help the Skyhawks rout the Chargers in three innings.

Jocelyn Maly was 2-for-2, and Olivia Johnson went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for Silverado.

Kathryn Carder and Megan Johnson combined on a one-hitter for the Skyhawks.

Bishop Gorman 16, Spring Valley 0 — At Spring Valley, Mia Weckel went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs as the Gaels routed the Grizzlies in three innings.

Rylie Pindel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Olivia Bailey was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Gorman. Katelyn Hunter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Gaels.

Pindel and Sarah Aguilar combined on a one-hitter for Gorman.

Arbor View 21, Legacy 1 — At Legacy, Trinity Brandon was 3-for-4 with two triples, five RBIs and two runs scored to help the Aggies down the Longhorns in five innings.

Roxanne Ines was 3-for-3 with four runs scored for Arbor View.

Irelyn Richards tossed a two-hitter for the Aggies.

Moapa Valley 16, Chaparral 1 — At Overton, Lainey Cornwall was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Pirates clinched the Sunrise League title with a four-inning win over the Cowboys.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Makenzie Staheli went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Moapa Valley.

Losa Laolagi was 1-for-2 with a triple and a run for Chaparral.

Green Valley 15, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas High, Tiffany Katz spun a five-inning two-hitter and struck out six to lead the Gators by the Wildcats.

Hannah Mearideth was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Olivia McClain was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Green Valley.

Katrina Ramos was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Green Valley.

Sierra Vista 16, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Sierra Vista, Jamie Kalaau-Sunia was 2-for-2 with a grand slam to help the Mountain Lions rout the Miners in three innings.

Alexis Ridley went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs, and Mia Buranamontri was 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Jaidyn McCown was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

Durango 17, Tech 3 — At Tech, Juliana Kaupoe was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers by the Roadrunners in five innings.

Jayla Gamboa was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Ava Geraldo, Damarys Leon and Alyssa Geraldo all went 3-for-4 for Durango.

Emmily Wilson was 1-for-2 with a triple for Tech.

Pahranagat Valley 17-21, Tonopah 2-3 — At Alamo, Hannah Castleton went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and four RBIs in the nightcap as the Panthers swept two three-inning games from the Muckers.

Morgan Harris was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the second game.

In the opener, Mariah Zander tossed a one-hitter and struck out two to lead the Panthers to the win.

Tonopah’s Lauren Klapper was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in the second game.