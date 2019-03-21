95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Faith Lutheran downs Cheyenne

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2019 - 7:48 pm
 

Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs on Wednesday to lead Faith Lutheran’s softball team to an 8-3 home win over Cheyenne.

Ellie Fried was 3-for-4 with two runs for the Crusaders.

Giovanni Bojorquez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Desert Shields.

Legacy 14, Las Vegas 4 — At Legacy, Desiree Jefferson was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Longhorns took down the Wildcats in six innings.

Kiani Tung was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Legacy. Angel Ortiz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Destinee Jefferson was 2-for-4 with a double for the Longhorns.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Angelina Visitacion went 2-for-2 with a triple for Las Vegas.

Palo Verde 15, Bonanza 0 — At Palo Verde, Camden Zahn was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and four runs to lead the Panthers to a four-inning win over the Bengals.

Alyssa Maillaro and Kendall Menke each had a triple and three RBIs for Palo Verde.

Jadyn Navarro tossed a one-hitter and struck out three for the Panthers.

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Desert Pines 0 — At Cimarron, Jordyn Ramos had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Spartans by the Jaguars in a three-inning game.

Emma Windsor, Mya’Liah Bethea, Reagan Wadsorth and Nicole Lopez each went 2-for-2 with a double for Cimarron.

Nikki LaBounty tossed a no-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts for the Spartans.

Rancho 16, Eldorado 1 — At Rancho, MacKenzie Perry went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Rams defeated the Sundevils in four innings.

Liliana Gutierrez was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Sierra Crane went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Rams.

Lorena De La Torre was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Rancho.

Arbor View 21, Canyon Springs 0 — At Arbor View, Makayla Kolojoy went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and pitched two hitless innings to lead the Aggies to the three-inning win.

Roxanne Ines was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Arbor View, which scored 16 runs in the top of the first.

Kolojay combined with Mila Kebos on a no-hitter. Kolojay struck out six and walked two. Kebos struck out two in one inning.

Pahrump Valley 17, Virgin Valley 2 — At Pahrump, Allyson Rily went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Skylar Lauver was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Trojans pounded the Bulldogs in four innings.

Terrena Martin added three hits and three RBIs for Pahrump, which led 13-1 after three innings.

Boulder City 17, Valley 0 — At Boulder City, Brooke Baker was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Eagles to a three-inning victory over the Vikings.

Ryann Reese was 2-for-3 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs, and Samantha Bahde was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Boulder City. Lily Hood went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles.

Abby Giunta and Alyssa Bryant combined on a one-hitter for the Eagles.

Moapa Valley 22, Democracy Prep 1 — At Doolittle Park, Terra Evans was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs as the Pirates routed the Blue Knights in three innings.

Sierra Staheli was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, and Ellie Cornwall went 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Moapa Valley, which had seven hits.

Madilyn Fairchild tossed a one-hitter and struck out five for Moapa Valley.

The Meadows 22, Lake Mead 7 — At The Meadows, Hallie Monkarsh went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and seven RBIs to lead the Mustangs by the Eagles in four innings.

Arianna Jones was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Jenna Ortiz went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for The Meadows.

Lauryn Freund was 2-for-2 for Lake Mead.

Mojave 16, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Mojave, the Rattlers downed the Miners in four innings.

Centennial at Shadow Ridge rained out

At Shadow Ridge, the battle between the area’s top-ranked teams never got out of the first inning as rain halted play.

Centennial drew three walks in the top of the first inning before umpires delayed the game due to the rain. After a 15-minute delay, the teams agreed to postpone the game.

It will be completed in its entirety at a date to be determined.

Chaparral at Western postponed

At Western, the Cowboys and Warriors were halted in the second inning due to rain.

The teams will replay the game in its entirety at a date to be determined.

