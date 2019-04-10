Roundup: Faith Lutheran rallies to top Cimarron

Kelsey Howryla’s single to right field with one out in the top of the seventh inning plated Maggie Whipple with the go-ahead run as Faith Lutheran’s softball team rallied for a 12-10 win at Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday.

The Crusaders trailed 10-7 entering the seventh, but bunched together six hits and took advantage of an error to score five runs in the inning.

Howryla finished 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. Hannah Propst was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI.

Jordyn Ramos was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs for Cimarron.

Canyon Springs 23, Desert Pines 16 — At Desert Pines, the Pioneers broke a 95-game league losing streak with a win over the Jaguars.

The Pioneers used a nine-run third inning and a nine-run fourth to win a league game for the first time since the final game of the 2012 season.

Bonanza 7, Eldorado 4 — At Bonanza, Brooke Detommaso pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, leading the Bengals past the Sundevils.

Batterymate Sara Riley was 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI for Bonanza, which led 6-0 after four innings.

Veronica Velasquez and Kandace Parker each had a hit and an RBI for Eldorado.

Rancho 12, Legacy 9 — At Legacy, Bryana Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run, and Mia Elicerio was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run as the Rams outslugged the Longhorns.

Kaitlyn Suarez had three hits and an RBI and scored twice for Rancho. Winning pitcher MacKenzie Perry fanned 14 batters in six innings for the Rams.

Desiree Jefferson was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Madison Ruiz hit a home run for Legacy. Angel Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Longhorns.

Arbor View 11, Palo Verde 0 — At Palo Verde- Trinity Brandon hit a grand slam, and Kaylea Patridge added a three-run inside-the-park homer as the Aggies overwhelmed the Panthers in six innings.

Roxanne Ines went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Makena Strong added a double and an RBI for Arbor View.

Makayla Kolojay fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Aggies.

Foothill 11, Spring Valley 1 — At Foothill, Leah Becker tossed a five-inning five-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Falcons by the Grizzlies.

Allie Fox was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jocelyn Shupp was 1-for-1 with three RBIs for Foothill.

Daniela Mejia was 1-for-1 with a double and a run for Spring Valley.

Del Sol 28, Valley 16 — At Valley, Kyra Fagota went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Dragons used three eight-run innings to down the Vikings in six innings.

Lyndsey Jones was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Selena Erickson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Del Sol.

Heather Robinson was 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and Leyla Alvarez was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Valley.

Centennial 15, Cheyenne 0 — At Centennial, Ashlyn Heck went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Bulldogs routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Tatum Huntly was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Ashley Maltman was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Centennial.

Deanna Barrera tossed a one-hitter and struck out three for the Bulldogs.

Mojave 20, Democracy Prep 5 — At Mojave, Ysabella Morales was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Rattlers by the Blue Knights in four innings.

Unik Velasco was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Brittnee Holman was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Mojave.

Shadow Ridge 20, Las Vegas 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow was 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a three-inning win over the Wildcats.

Kyanna Galvin was 1-for-2 with a grand slam, and Caitlyn Covington was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Sydney Morgan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Mustangs.

Pahrump Valley 26, Western 4 — At Western, Jacquellen Stobbe was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, as the Trojans used a 16-run first inning to rout the Warriors in four innings.

Allyson Rily went 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs, and Zaesha Tripp and Skyler Lauver both finished 3-for-3 for Pahrump.

Brenna Rivera supplied a two-run single for Western.

Pahranagat Valley 16, Calvary Chapel 1 — At Alamo, Morgan Harris was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as the Panthers routed the Lions in three innings.

Emily Hansen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Jessica Brede was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 16, Laughlin 3 — At Laughlin, the Patriots downed the Cougars.

The Meadows at Lake Mead postponed

High winds caused the postponement of The Meadows at Lake Mead game. It was rescheduled for April 23.