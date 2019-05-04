97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Mya‘Liah Bethea helps Cimarron outslug Durango

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2019 - 8:40 pm
 

Mya’Liah Bethea was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Friday to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s softball team to a 13-8 win at Durango.

Angie Chin went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Jordyn Ramos was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Kaitlin Fazendin went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and two RBIs, and Juliana Kaupoe was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Trailblazers.

Green Valley 10, Legacy 3 — At Green Valley, Katrina Ramos was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs to help the Gators down the Longhorns.

Alicia Ortega was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Olivia McClain hit a solo home run for Green Valley.

Kaleah Alapati was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Legacy.

Pahrump Valley 14, Bishop Gorman 13 — At Gorman, Deeanna Egan was 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Trojans outlast the Gaels.

McKayla Bartley was 3-for-4 with a double, and Skyler Lauver was 3-for-5 for Pahrump.

Hayley Coreas and Olivia Bailey each had three hits for Gorman.

Chaparral 11, Sunrise Mountain 5 — At Chaparral, Losa Laolagi went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double, and five RBIs as she led the Cowboys to a victory over the Miners.

Laolagi also tossed a complete game and struck out 11 batters.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera hit two doubles, and Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-4 for Chaparral.

Emily Rideout went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Solangel Gamez also went 3-for-4 for Sunrise Mountain.

Centennial 10, Sierra Vista 0 — At Centennial, Amanda Sink tossed a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Bulldogs by the Mountain Lions.

Sofia Ruelas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Abby Hanley was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Centennial.

Deanna Barrera was 2-for-2 with a double, and Samantha Lawrence was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.

Cheyenne 27, Desert Pines 7 — At Desert Pines, Giovanna Bojorquez doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead the Desert Shields past the Jaguars in six innings.

Winning pitcher Madelynn Kennedy went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, and Autumn Shulkusky went 3-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Desert Shields.

Alejandra Olan went 2-3 with a triple and a RBI for the Jaguars, and teammate Jocelyn Bailon went 2-4 with three RBIs.

Faith Lutheran 17, Clark 2 — At Faith Lutheran, Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Crusaders rout the Chargers in three innings.

Ellie Fried went 2-for-2, and Kelsey Howryla was 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Needles 17-17, Mountain View 2-0 — At Mountain View, Imani Evans went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs in the opener and 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the nightcap of the Mustangs’ sweep of the Saints.

Paige Murch was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in the first game and homered in her lone at bat of the second game for Needles.

Kobrea Phillips went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the finale for Needles.

Indian Springs 21-8, Beaver Dam 11-4 — At Indian Springs, Breana Nichols went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the opener and 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the finale as the Thunderbirds swept the Diamondbacks.

Kaitlyn Farrar was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Faith Prine was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the first game for Indian Springs.

Farrar was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aubree Young and Carissa Flamm each went 2-for-3 in the second game for the Thunderbirds.

Beaver Dam’s Yatzary Flores went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game.

Laughlin 10-8, Lake Mead 3-9 — At Laughlin, the Cougars and Eagles split and finished tied for fourth in the Class 2A Southern League.

The teams will face off in a play-in game Tuesday at Laughlin.

Pahranagat Valley 7-7, Sandy Valley 0-0 — At Sandy Valley, the Panthers won twice by forfeit.

THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.