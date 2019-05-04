Roundup: Mya‘Liah Bethea helps Cimarron outslug Durango

Mya’Liah Bethea was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Friday to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s softball team to a 13-8 win at Durango.

Thinkstock

Mya’Liah Bethea was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Friday to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s softball team to a 13-8 win at Durango.

Angie Chin went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Jordyn Ramos was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Kaitlin Fazendin went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and two RBIs, and Juliana Kaupoe was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Trailblazers.

Green Valley 10, Legacy 3 — At Green Valley, Katrina Ramos was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs to help the Gators down the Longhorns.

Alicia Ortega was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Olivia McClain hit a solo home run for Green Valley.

Kaleah Alapati was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Legacy.

Pahrump Valley 14, Bishop Gorman 13 — At Gorman, Deeanna Egan was 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Trojans outlast the Gaels.

McKayla Bartley was 3-for-4 with a double, and Skyler Lauver was 3-for-5 for Pahrump.

Hayley Coreas and Olivia Bailey each had three hits for Gorman.

Chaparral 11, Sunrise Mountain 5 — At Chaparral, Losa Laolagi went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double, and five RBIs as she led the Cowboys to a victory over the Miners.

Laolagi also tossed a complete game and struck out 11 batters.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera hit two doubles, and Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-4 for Chaparral.

Emily Rideout went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Solangel Gamez also went 3-for-4 for Sunrise Mountain.

Centennial 10, Sierra Vista 0 — At Centennial, Amanda Sink tossed a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Bulldogs by the Mountain Lions.

Sofia Ruelas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Abby Hanley was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Centennial.

Deanna Barrera was 2-for-2 with a double, and Samantha Lawrence was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.

Cheyenne 27, Desert Pines 7 — At Desert Pines, Giovanna Bojorquez doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead the Desert Shields past the Jaguars in six innings.

Winning pitcher Madelynn Kennedy went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, and Autumn Shulkusky went 3-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Desert Shields.

Alejandra Olan went 2-3 with a triple and a RBI for the Jaguars, and teammate Jocelyn Bailon went 2-4 with three RBIs.

Faith Lutheran 17, Clark 2 — At Faith Lutheran, Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Crusaders rout the Chargers in three innings.

Ellie Fried went 2-for-2, and Kelsey Howryla was 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Needles 17-17, Mountain View 2-0 — At Mountain View, Imani Evans went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs in the opener and 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the nightcap of the Mustangs’ sweep of the Saints.

Paige Murch was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in the first game and homered in her lone at bat of the second game for Needles.

Kobrea Phillips went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the finale for Needles.

Indian Springs 21-8, Beaver Dam 11-4 — At Indian Springs, Breana Nichols went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the opener and 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the finale as the Thunderbirds swept the Diamondbacks.

Kaitlyn Farrar was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Faith Prine was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the first game for Indian Springs.

Farrar was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aubree Young and Carissa Flamm each went 2-for-3 in the second game for the Thunderbirds.

Beaver Dam’s Yatzary Flores went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game.

Laughlin 10-8, Lake Mead 3-9 — At Laughlin, the Cougars and Eagles split and finished tied for fourth in the Class 2A Southern League.

The teams will face off in a play-in game Tuesday at Laughlin.

Pahranagat Valley 7-7, Sandy Valley 0-0 — At Sandy Valley, the Panthers won twice by forfeit.