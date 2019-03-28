Roundup: Paige Sinicki lifts Coronado past Sierra Vista

Paige Sinicki’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth gave Coronado’s softball team the lead, and the Cougars held on for a 4-2 home win over Sierra Vista on Wednesday.

The Mountain Lions scored twice in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, before Sinicki’s double made it 3-2. Madison Stephens added an RBI single later in the inning for the final margin.

Sinicki was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Stephens went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Ashley Ward went the distance, allowing no earned runs on three hits, to get the win. She struck out 12, walked one and hit a batter.

Tyerra Kaaialii was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Chaparral 7, Virgin Valley 3 — At Mesquite, A.J. Andrade went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Cowboys beat the Bulldogs.

Fernanda Rivas was 1-for-2 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Chaparral.

Losa Laolagi tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven for the Cowboys.

Nataly Serna was 1-for-2 with a double for Virgin Valley.

Foothill 18, Bishop Gorman 8 — At Gorman, Jocelyn Shupp went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs to help power the Falcons to the win over the Gaels.

Tilynne Hoffman was 5-for-6 with a double, a triple, and four RBIs for Foothill, which trailed 7-6 after five innings but scored five runs in the sixth and seven in the seventh.

Julia Bilodeau doubled, tripled, and drove in three runs, and Hayley Coreas went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs for Gorman.

Green Valley 14, Tech 2 — At Green Valley, Alicia Ortega was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs to help the Gators to the five-inning win over the Roadrunners.

Hannah Mearideth and Samantha Vincent each went 2-for-2 for Green Valley. Mearideth doubled, and Vincent hit a solo home run.

Hannah Deubler and Alivia Parks each tripled for Tech.

Basic 18, Durango 4 — At Basic, Angela Santillanes was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs and three RBIs to help the Wolves to the five-inning victory over the Trailblazers.

Basic hit four of its seven home runs in the first inning.

Sanoe Helenihi was 2-for-2 with two home runs, Jordyn Ebert was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs, and Sierra McClean was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for Basic, which used an 11-run fourth inning to pull away.

Shelby Basso was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, and Jordan Stinett and Mikayla Berg each homered for the Wolves.

Basso threw three hitless innings of relief with eight strikeouts to get the win.

Juliana Kaupoe drove in two runs for Durango.

Silverado 13, Boulder City 0 — At Silverado, Alezandria Guariglia was 3-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs to help the Skyhawks down the Eagles in five innings.

Jocelyn Maly was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, and Destiny Capers homered for Silverado.

Maly also pitched three hitless innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Overton, Lainey Cornwall was 1-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs to help the Pirates to the four-inning win.

Madilyn Fairchild spun a three-hitter with two strikeouts to get the win.

Spring Valley 15, Clark 0 — At Spring Valley, winning pitcher Daniela Mejia went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Grizzlies to a three-inning win over the Chargers.

Camryn Vereen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Spring Valley.

Mejia tossed a one-hitter and struck out five.

Laughlin 15, SLAM Academy 5 — At Laughlin, winning pitcher Samantha Sarinana was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to help the Cougars to a six-inning win over the Bulls.

Savannah Santillano was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Laughlin.

Yasmira Manso went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for SLAM.

Needles 22-18, The Meadows 12-8 — At Needles, California, Needles swept a pair of 10-run games from The Meadows.