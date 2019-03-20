95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Rancho squeaks by Gorman

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2019 - 8:39 pm
 

Liliana Gutierrez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs Tuesday to help Rancho’s softball team to a 5-4 win at Bishop Gorman.

Winning pitcher MacKenzie Perry scattered 11 hits and struck out 15. She also went 2-for-4 for the Rams.

Sydney Schafer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs, and teammate Mia Weckel went 3-for-4 for the Gaels.

Silverado 16, Durango 7 — At Durango, Alezandria Guariglia and Megan Johnson each hit two doubles as the Skyhawks defeated the Trailblazers.

Olivia Johnson hit a triple for the Skyhawks, who scored six runs in the second and six in the seventh.

Alyssa Geraldo hit a three-run homer for Durango. Destiny Cisneros and Kaitlin Fazendin also homered for Durango.

Basic 11, Liberty 5 — At Liberty, winning pitcher Shelby Basso went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and spun a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead the Wolves by the Patriots.

Lauren Koshak went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Sanoe Helenihi was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Basic.

McKenzie LaNeve was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and McKenzie Hamilton was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Liberty.

Coronado 11, Foothill 1 — At Foothill, Isabel Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Cougars to a five-inning win over the Falcons.

Tori Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Madison Stephens went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Coronado.

Tilynne Hoffman was 2-for-2 with two doubles for Foothill.

Desert Oasis 14, Spring Valley 2 — At Desert Oasis, Cynthia Alvillar went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Diamondbacks to a five-inning win over the Grizzlies.

Ashlyn Tuss was 2-for-3 with three runs, and Amber Brocoff hit an inside-the-park home run for Desert Oasis.

Alexus Marquez spun a three-hitter for the Diamondbacks.

Boulder City 18, Mojave 4 — At Mojave, Samantha Bahde went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Eagles top the Rattlers in five innings.

Ryann Reese was 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs, and Lily Hood was 3-for-4 with a home run for Boulder City. Rose Mackey and Paeton Carver each went 3-for-4 for the Eagles.

Essence McRae, Britnee Holman, Hayli Greenberg and Kelly Rocha-Salazar each went 2-for-3 for Mojave.

Green Valley 17, Clark 1 — At Clark, Olivia McClain was 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and four RBIs to lead the Gators to a three-inning win over the Chargers.

Hannah Mearideth was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs for Green Valley.

Abigail Cordova and Tiffany Katz combined on a one-hitter for the Gators.

Emily Ostfeld was 1-for-1 with a double for Clark.

Sierra Vista 19, Tech 4 — At Sierra Vista, Jessica Schneider went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to help the Mountain Lions to a three-inning win over the Roadrunners.

Hola Rosalia Nakayama was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Mia Buranamontri went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ryan Watkins and Kylie Peterson each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Mountain Lions.

Alivia Parks was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Tech.

Indian Springs 25, Mountain View 2 — At Mountain View, Kamryn Perry went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs and four RBIs as the Thunderbirds downed the Saints in three innings.

Mariea Torneskog and winning pitcher Faith Prine each went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Monay Ruiz was 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Mountain View.

