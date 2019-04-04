Roundup: Shelby Basso, Basic walk off winners against Miners

Shelby Basso belted a two-run home run to center field with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday as Basic’s softball team walked off a 2-1 winner over visiting Bishop Manogue.

(Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

With the Wolves trailing 1-0, Mikayla Berg walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh. She moved to third on Madisen Berg’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Basso’s blast.

Basso was 2-for-3 and had a double. She also tossed an eight-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Miners’ freshman Rylee Wyman spun a three-hitter and struck out 11.

Sierra Vista 7, Bishop Gorman 6 — At Sierra Vista, Tyerra Kaaialii stole home with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, capping a four-run rally that lifted the Mountain Lions by the Gaels.

Taylore Edwards, Kaaialii and Mia Buranamontri all singled home a run in the seventh for Sierra Vista before Kaaialii scored the winning run.

Buranamontri was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mountain Lions.

Hayley Coreas was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Gorman.

Rancho 7, Faith Lutheran 6 — At Rancho, MacKenzie Perry tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts and belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to propel the Rams over the Crusaders.

Kaitlyn Suarez had two hits and two runs, and Liliana Gutierrez added two hits, a run, and an RBI for Rancho.

Hannah Probst and Grace Hornsby led Faith Lutheran with two hits and two RBIs. Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes, Isabelle Cottingham, and Maggie Whipple each supplied two hits for the Crusaders, who trailed 5-1 after five innings.

Palo Verde 13, Las Vegas 1 — At Palo Verde, Camden Zahn went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Alyssa Lybbert was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, helping the Panthers to cruise past the Wildcats in five innings.

Sianna Lewis added two hits and two RBIs, and Jadyn Navarro spun a two-hitter with six strikeouts for Palo Verde.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel hit a double for Las Vegas.

Bonanza 14, Desert Pines 3 — At Mike Miller Park, Carla LaRosa had two hits and an RBI, and the Bengals took advantage of walks to rout the Jaguars in five innings.

Brooke Detommaso, Evalynn Sandoval, and Samantha DeMattia each doubled for Bonanza.

Citlali Mafra and Jocelyn Bailon led Desert Pines with two hits and an RBI apiece.

Mojave 17, Valley 5 — At Valley, winning pitcher Hayli Greenberg was 4-for-4 with two runs, three doubles, and six RBIs to power the Rattlers to a five-inning win over the Vikings.

Britnee Holman went 2-for-3 with a doubles, two RBIs, and three runs for Mojave, which got three hits and two runs from Ysabella Morales.

Heather Robinson had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored for Valley, and teammate Lily Mader tallied a hit, two walks, and three runs for the Vikings.

Centennial 15, Eldorado 0 — At Centennial, Sofia Ruelas went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Bulldogs routed the Sundevils in three innings.

Ashlynn Heck was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Kaylee Pierce and Deanna Barrera each went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Centennial.

Abby Hanley tossed a perfect game with six strikeouts for the Bulldogs.

Arbor View 16, Clark 0 — At Arbor View, Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Aggies routed the Chargers in three innings.

Annie Finch went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs, and Kylie Sharapan was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI for Arbor View.

Makalya Kolojay tossed a no-hitter and struck out four for the Aggies.

Shadow Ridge 17, Canyon Springs 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Angelina Esqueda was 1-for-1 with a grand slam as the Mustangs routed the Pioneers in three innings.

Mikayla Brown went 2-for-2 with five RBIs, and Shea Clements was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Alyssa Stanley tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Western 22, Democracy Prep 7 — At Western, Joana Estrada was 2-for-2 with four runs and three RBIs as the Warriors routed the Blue Knights in four innings.

Natalie Arredondo and Kimberly Paragas each went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Millani Johnson was 1-for-1 with three runs and an RBI for Western.

Monica Marshall was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Democracy Prep.

Pahrump Valley 21, Del Sol 1 — At Del Sol, Kareena Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and six RBIs to lead the Trojans to a four-inning rout of the Dragons.

Nicky Velasquez homered, tripled, and had three RBIs, and Allyson Rily fired a two hitter for Pahrump Valley, which led 15-1 after two innings.

Pahranagat Valley 8, Virgin Valley 5 — At Alamo, Mariah Zander tossed a four-hitter and went 1-for-2 with two RBIs as the Panthers downed the Bulldogs.

Morgan Harris and Hannah Castleton each went 2-for-3 for Pahranagat Valley.

Kaysha Heath was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Virgin Valley.

Indian Springs 20, SLAM Academy 13 — At Indian Springs, Kaitlyn Farrar was 2-for-2 with a double, four runs and an RBI to help the Thunderbirds rally by the Bulls.

Faith Prine was 2-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs, and Aubree Young went 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs for Indian Springs, which trailed 13-5 entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cheyenne Wacker was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Lizette Valenciano went 3-for-3 for SLAM Academy.