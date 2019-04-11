95°F
Softball

Roundup: Shelby Basso leads Basic past Green Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2019 - 8:45 pm
 

Shelby Basso went 2-for-3 with an RBI and tossed a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts Wednesday to lead Basic’s softball team to a 3-1 home win over Green Valley.

Basso didn’t walk a batter and allowed only an unearned run.

Sanoe Helenihi was 3-for-4 with a double and a run for the Wolves, who scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Olivia McClain was 2-for-3 with a run for the Gators.

Liberty 15, Durango 13 — At Liberty, Jessica Meza went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Jenna Thomason was 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs as the Patriots outslugged the Trailblazers.

McKenzie LaNeve was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Heather Scott smacked two doubles and drove in two runs, and Maddison Hamilton added a double, two RBIs and two runs for Liberty.

Juliana Kaupoe went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and six RBIs, and teammate Alyssa Geraldo was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs for Durango.

Boulder City 10, Virgin Valley 1 — At Boulder City, Ryann Reese went 4-for-4 with a triple and double, four runs and two RBIs to lead the Eagles by Bulldogs.

Rose Mackey was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Alyssa Bryant was 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Boulder City.

Karla Correa went 2-for-3, and Melissa Vanorsdale was 2-for-4 for Virgin Valley.

Sierra Vista 11, Desert Oasis 1 — At Desert Oasis, Jessica Schneider went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run to help the Mountain Lions down the Diamondbacks in five innings.

Ryan Watkins was 3-for-4 with a double for Sierra Vista.

Meaghan McInerney and Jaid Raval each had two hits for Desert Oasis.

Moapa Valley 11, Chaparral 1 — At Chaparral, Abbie Evans went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double to lead the Pirates to a six-inning win over the Cowboys.

Kaitlyn Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, and Lainey Cornwall was 2-for-4 with a double for Moapa Valley.

Emilie Barraza was 2-for-3 and tossed a six-hitter for the Pirates.

Sunrise Mountain 19, Desert Pines 9 — At Sunrise Mountain, Esmeralda Balbuena was 4-for-4 with a double to help the Miners to a five-inning win over the Jaguars.

Remmy Solis added a two-run home run for Sunrise Mountain.

Jocelyn Bailon was 2-for-4 for Desert Pines.

Silverado 18, Spring Valley 3 — At Spring Valley, Destiny Capers was 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Skyhawks to a five-inning win over the Grizzlies.

Olivia Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and winning pitcher Kathryn Carder was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Silverado. Ava Montoya went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Jocelyn Maly was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Skyhawks.

Aiyana Tucker was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Teegan Teal was 2-for-3 for Spring Valley.

Bishop Gorman 16, Tech 1 — At Gorman, Olivia Bailey was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs to lead the Gaels by the Roadrunners in three innings.

Alyssa Parendin was 3-for-3, and Celia Korona, Rylie Pindel and Ashley Kuckler each added two hits for Gorman, which ended the game with 14-run third inning.

Foothill 15, Clark 0 — At Foothill, Leah Becker went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Falcons routed the Chargers in three innings.

Makenzie Andrews was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ella Cook went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Foothill. Jocelyn Shupp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Falcons.

Allie Fox tossed a no-hitter and struck out four for Foothill.

Pahrump Valley JV 23, SLAM Academy 1 — At Russell Road Softball Complex, Toni Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and four runs to power the Trojans’ junior varsity past the Bulls in three innings.

Makayla Cadwell added an RBI single, and winning pitcher Noemi Maldonado fired a one-hitter with five strikeouts for Pahrump.

Taylor Fundaro had an RBI single for SLAM Academy’s only hit.

