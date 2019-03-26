Roundup: Skyler Lauver helps Pahrump top Moapa Valley

Skyler Lauver went 5-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs on Monday to lead Pahrump Valley’s softball team to a 10-8 win at Moapa Valley.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Allyson Rily was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for the Trojans, who used a five-run fifth inning to take control.

Abbie Evans was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Moapa Valley.

Sierra Vista 6, Green Valley 5 — At Sierra Vista, winning pitcher Tyerra Kaaialii scored the tie-breaking run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Mountain Lions over the Gators.

Kaaialii reached on an error with one out in the sixth, moved to second on Hola Rose Nakayama’s fly out and scored when Mia Buranamontri reached on an error.

Aaliyah Medina and Brianna Quarcini each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Savannah Vincent was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, and Alicia Ortega was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Rancho 9, Desert Oasis 2 — At Rancho, MacKenzie Perry tossed a five-hitter and struck out 11 as the Rams defeated the Diamondbacks.

Perry also went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Kaitlyn Suarez was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Rancho. Sierra Crane was 2-for-3 for the Rams.

Meaghan McInerney went 2-for-4 for Desert Oasis.

Chaparral 20, Mojave 18 — At Chaparral, winning pitcher Losa Laolagi went 4-for-4 with a grand slam, a three-run homer, a double and eight RBIs to lead the Cowboys by the Rattlers.

Savanna Harper was 2-for-3, and A.J. Andrade went 2-for-4 for Chaparral.

Essence McRae was 4-for-5 for Mojave. Ysabella Morales went 3-for-4, and Hayli Greenberg was 2-for-3 for the Rattlers.

Bonanza 7, Spring Valley 3 — At Bonanza, Carla LaRosa went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Bengals defeated the Grizzlies.

Brooke Detommaso tossed a six-hitter and struck out six for Bonanza.

Chryshelle Abril-Ryan went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Spring Valley.

Liberty 8, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Liberty, Jessica Meza was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Patriots defeated the Gaels.

McKenzie LaNeve also went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Liberty.

Ashley Kuckler and Sydney Schafer each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Mia Weckel was 2-for-4 for Gorman.

Silverado 10, Tech 0 — At Tech, Destiny Capers went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double as the Skyhawks rolled past the Roadrunners in five innings.

Winning pitcher Meleah Rivera allowed one hit and struck out five in four innings. She also went 2-for-3 with a double.

Coronado 13, Durango 0 — At Durango, Elika Rodrigues was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to help the Cougars to a five-inning win over the Trailblazers.

Tori Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Paige Sinicki was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Coronado, which also got a three-run home run from Kaila Angel.

Ashley Ward tossed a one-hitter and struck out eight for Coronado.

Basic 21, Clark 0 — At Clark, Sanoe Helenihi hit for the cycle, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs, as the Wolves routed the Chargers in four innings.

Sierra McClean was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Lauren Koshak was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Basic.

Shelby Basso spun a one-hitter and struck out 10 for the Wolves.

Sunrise Mountain 19, Del Sol 9 — At Sunrise Mountain, Solangel Gamez had a double and two RBIs as the Miners defeated the Dragons in five innings.

Esmeralda Balbuena had two RBIs for Sunrise Mountain.

Nale’a Aiko had a triple and two RBIs for Del Sol.

Boulder City 16, Democracy Prep 1 — At Boulder City, winning pitcher Abby Giunta went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and combined with Alyssa Bryant on a one-hitter as the Eagles routed the Blue Knights in three innings.

Samantha Bahde was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Sydney Krumm, Ellie Ramsey and Bryant each went 2-for-2 for Boulder City.

Monica Marshall was 1-for-1 and scored a run for Democracy Prep.

Virgin Valley 19, Western 3 — At Mesquite, Kaysha Heath went 2-for-3 with and double and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs top the Warriors in three innings.

Emmellie Anguiano went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, and Andrea Ochoa was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Valley 19, SLAM Academy 2 — At SLAM Academy, Heather Robinson was for 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs as the Vikings defeated the Bulls in three innings.

Lizette Valenciano was 2-for-2 with two runs for SLAM Academy.