Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley’s Hannah Watson (12) misses a catch in the outfield for two-run-homer by Faith Lutheran’s Savannah Moore (15) during a softball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 23-4 win over The Meadows.

Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-3 win over Spring Valley.

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-3 win over Spring Valley.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-4 win over Silverado.

Lloyd Strother, Foothill — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-1 win over Tech.

Softball

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-0 win over Basic.

Alivia Parks, Tech — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, eight RBIs and two runs scored, and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out three in a 17-2 win over Durango.

Melaina Pena, Indian Springs — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in a 15-5 win over Mater East.

Savanna Stovall, Desert Oasis — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Coronado.

Lynsey Thomas, The Meadows — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 10-4 loss to Pahrump Valley.

Mariea Torneskog, Indian Springs — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, two triples and four runs scored in a 15-5 win over Mater East.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 9, Spring Valley 3

Doral Academy 7, Desert Pines 6

Foothill 11, Tech 1 (5)

Pahrump Valley 23, The Meadows 2 (5)

Sierra Vista 16, Silverado 4

Softball

Bishop Gorman 15, Western 0 (3)

Centennial 7, Rancho 3

Coronado 7, Desert Oasis 6

Green Valley 15, Faith Lutheran 4 (6)

Indian Springs 15, Mater East 5 (5)

Laughlin 19, Calvary Chapel 7

Laughlin 19, Calvary Chapel 4

Legacy 18, Cheyenne 1 (3)

Pahrump Valley 10, The Meadows 4

Shadow Ridge 16, Basic 0 (3)

SLAM Nevada 8, Clark 4

Tech 17, Durango 2 (5)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.