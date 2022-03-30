Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 23-4 win over The Meadows.
Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-3 win over Spring Valley.
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-3 win over Spring Valley.
J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-4 win over Silverado.
Lloyd Strother, Foothill — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-1 win over Tech.
Softball
Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-0 win over Basic.
Alivia Parks, Tech — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, eight RBIs and two runs scored, and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out three in a 17-2 win over Durango.
Melaina Pena, Indian Springs — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in a 15-5 win over Mater East.
Savanna Stovall, Desert Oasis — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 7-6 loss to Coronado.
Lynsey Thomas, The Meadows — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 10-4 loss to Pahrump Valley.
Mariea Torneskog, Indian Springs — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, two triples and four runs scored in a 15-5 win over Mater East.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 9, Spring Valley 3
Doral Academy 7, Desert Pines 6
Foothill 11, Tech 1 (5)
Pahrump Valley 23, The Meadows 2 (5)
Sierra Vista 16, Silverado 4
Softball
Bishop Gorman 15, Western 0 (3)
Centennial 7, Rancho 3
Coronado 7, Desert Oasis 6
Green Valley 15, Faith Lutheran 4 (6)
Indian Springs 15, Mater East 5 (5)
Laughlin 19, Calvary Chapel 7
Laughlin 19, Calvary Chapel 4
Legacy 18, Cheyenne 1 (3)
Pahrump Valley 10, The Meadows 4
Shadow Ridge 16, Basic 0 (3)
SLAM Nevada 8, Clark 4
Tech 17, Durango 2 (5)
