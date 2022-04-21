Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in a 4-1 win over Basic.
J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and got the win by throwing six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 11 in a 5-2 win over Durango.
Softball
Presley Benavidez, Tech — The freshman was 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored in a 16-3 win over Western.
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12 in a 2-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Brooklyn Braun, Rancho — The freshman was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and threw a six-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out 11 in a 15-5 win over Basic.
Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-9 loss to Arbor View.
Marissa Gutierrez, Rancho — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in a 15-5 win over Basic.
Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman — The freshman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and struck out three in a perfect inning of relief in a 17-0 win over Bonanza.
Harlee Makue, Tech — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 16-3 win over Western.
Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 2-for-2 with two triples and four runs scored in a 24-7 win over Cheyenne.
Michaela Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored in an 8-6 win over Coronado.
Kamryn Perry, Indian Springs — The senior was 7-for-8 with three triples, a home run, five RBIs and seven runs scored in 17-2 and 20-1 wins over Mountain View.
Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Green Valley.
Breana Zamora, Durango — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 24-7 win over Cheyenne.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Faith Lutheran 4, Basic 1
Legacy 6, Foothill 3
Sierra Vista 5, Durango 2
Tech 10, Silverado 8
Softball
Arbor View 10, Liberty 9 (8)
Bishop Gorman 17, Bonanza 0 (4)
Boulder City 17, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Centennial 2, Desert Oasis 0
Durango 24, Cheyenne 7 (3)
Green Valley 8, Coronado 6
Indian Springs 17, Mountain View 2 (4)
Indian Springs 20, Mountain View 1 (3)
Legacy 20, Las Vegas 5 (5)
Palo Verde 14, Foothill 0 (5)
Rancho 15, Basic 5 (6)
Shadow Ridge 15, Sierra Vista 0 (3)
Sunrise Mountain 7, Clark 0 (forfeit)
Tech 16, Western 3 (4)
Virgin Valley 14, Pahranagat Valley 2 (5)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
