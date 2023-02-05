Southern Nevada basketball rankings: Reigning champs at No. 1
There’s a new No. 1 in the Class 5A Southern Nevada boys basketball rankings entering the final week of the regular season.
Records through Sunday
Boys
Class 5A
1. Liberty (15-8)
2. Bishop Gorman (19-6)
3. Durango (14-6)
4. Desert Pines (15-5)
5. Coronado (14-9)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (18-5)
2. Las Vegas (16-8)
3. Spring Valley (13-9)
4. Legacy (14-7)
5. Rancho (15-8)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (24-2)
2. Somerset-Losee (16-3)
3. Boulder City (15-9)
4. Moapa Valley (14-10)
5. Virgin Valley (13-11)
Girls
Class 5A
1. Centennial (17-1)
2. Liberty (15-9)
3. Faith Lutheran (18-5)
4. Spring Valley (15-7)
5. Coronado (15-7)
Class 4A
1. Desert Pines (21-3)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (16-4)
3. Las Vegas (15-7)
4. Clark (13-8)
5. Arbor View (13-6)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (20-4)
2. Moapa Valley (18-6)
3. Virgin Valley (20-5)
4. SLAM Academy (11-7)
5. Boulder City (11-13)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Boys
Tuesday
Las Vegas at Mojave
Arbor View at Desert Pines
Legacy at Valley
Liberty at Foothill
Spring Valley at Rancho
Cheyenne at Sierra Vista
Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Coronado at Durango
Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman
Foothill at Centennial
Green Valley at Silverado
Basic at Chaparral
Girls
Monday
Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Clark
Legacy at Spring Valley
Shadow Ridge at Coronado
Wednesday
Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman
Arbor View at Desert Pines
Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge
Desert Oasis at Legacy
Friday
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Coronado
Desert Oasis at Clark
