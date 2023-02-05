64°F
Nevada Preps

Southern Nevada basketball rankings: Reigning champs at No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 1:58 pm
 
Liberty's Angelo Kambala (2) dribbles the ball past Durango's Mason Brown (2) during the first ...
Liberty's Angelo Kambala (2) dribbles the ball past Durango's Mason Brown (2) during the first half of a Big City Showdown boy's basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Records through Sunday

Boys

Class 5A

1. Liberty (15-8)

2. Bishop Gorman (19-6)

3. Durango (14-6)

4. Desert Pines (15-5)

5. Coronado (14-9)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (18-5)

2. Las Vegas (16-8)

3. Spring Valley (13-9)

4. Legacy (14-7)

5. Rancho (15-8)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (24-2)

2. Somerset-Losee (16-3)

3. Boulder City (15-9)

4. Moapa Valley (14-10)

5. Virgin Valley (13-11)

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial (17-1)

2. Liberty (15-9)

3. Faith Lutheran (18-5)

4. Spring Valley (15-7)

5. Coronado (15-7)

Class 4A

1. Desert Pines (21-3)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (16-4)

3. Las Vegas (15-7)

4. Clark (13-8)

5. Arbor View (13-6)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (20-4)

2. Moapa Valley (18-6)

3. Virgin Valley (20-5)

4. SLAM Academy (11-7)

5. Boulder City (11-13)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Boys

Tuesday

Las Vegas at Mojave

Arbor View at Desert Pines

Legacy at Valley

Liberty at Foothill

Spring Valley at Rancho

Cheyenne at Sierra Vista

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Coronado at Durango

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman

Foothill at Centennial

Green Valley at Silverado

Basic at Chaparral

Girls

Monday

Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Clark

Legacy at Spring Valley

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Wednesday

Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Desert Pines

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Desert Oasis at Legacy

Friday

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Coronado

Desert Oasis at Clark

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

