Southern Nevada high school soccer, volleyball playoff schedule

Here is the schedule for this week’s high school soccer and volleyball playoff action across Southern Nevada.

Southern Nevada high school soccer and volleyball playoff schedule

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at higher seed and 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 4D Faith Lutheran at No. 1M Coronado

Game 2: No. 3M Centennial at No. 2D Shadow Ridge

Game 3: No. 4M Palo Verde at No. 1D Bishop Gorman

Game 4: No. 3D Foothill at No. 2M Arbor View

Thursday

Region semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

Region final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

State tournament

All games at higher seed and 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, L = Lake, M = Mountain, S = Sky).

Monday

First round

Game 1: No. 3D Canyon Springs at No. 2L Legacy

Game 2: No. 3L Doral Academy at No. 2D Cadence

Game 3: No. 3M Coral Academy at No. 2S Tech

Game 4: No. 3S Green Valley at No. 2M Sky Pointe

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1S Cimarron-Memorial

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 1M Spring Valley

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1L Durango

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1D Rancho

Friday, Nov. 8

State semifinals

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:20 or 8 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:20 or 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at higher seed and 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 4D Mater East at No. 1M The Meadows

Game 2: No. 3M SLAM Academy at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Game 3: No. 4M Sloan Canyon at No. 1D Moapa Valley

Game 4: No. 3D Cheyenne at No. 2M Boulder City

Thursday

Region semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

Region final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 2A

Southern League playoffs

All games at Laughlin

Saturday

League semifinals

Game 1: No. 4 Needles vs. No. 1 GV Christian, Noon

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 Lake Mead Academy

League final

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

Southern League playoffs

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

League quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1 Coronado

Game 2: No. 5 Western at No. 4 Las Vegas High

Game 3: No. 7 Arbor View at No. 2 Palo Verde

Game 4: No. 6 Eldorado at No. 3 Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Thursday

League semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

League final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

State tournament

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Thursday

First round

Game 1: No. 8M Rancho at No. 1D Desert Oasis

Game 2: No. 5D Clark at No. 4M Cheyenne

Game 3: No. 7D Centennial at No. 2M Canyon Springs

Game 4: No. 6M Chaparral at No. 3D Tech

Game 5: No. 8D Mojave at No. 1M Liberty

Game 6: No. 5M Shadow Ridge at No. 4D Desert Pines

Game 7: No. 7M Valley at No. 2D Sierra Vista

Game 8: No. 6D Foothill at No. 3M Faith Lutheran

Monday, Nov. 4

State quarterfinals

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Friday, Nov. 8

State semifinals

At Coronado or Cimarron-Memorial

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Saturday, Nov. 9

State championship

At Coronado or Cimarron-Memorial

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 4D Cristo Rey at No. 1M SLAM Academy

Game 2. No. 3M Doral Academy at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Game 3: No. 4M Boulder City at No. 1D Del Sol

Game 4: No. 3D Equipo Academy at No. 2M Mater East

Thursday

League semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

League final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Girls soccer

Class 5A

State tournament

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1 Faith Lutheran

Game 2: No. 5 Coronado at No. 4 Arbor View

Game 3: No. 7 Palo Verde at No. 2 Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Shadow Ridge at No. 3 Liberty, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

State semifinals

At Coronado or Cimarron-Memorial

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday, Nov. 9

State championship

At Coronado or Cimarron-Memorial

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

Region quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 4D Sierra Vista at No. 1M Centennial

Game 2: No. 3M Canyon Springs at No. 2D Eldorado

Game 3: No. 4M Tech at No. 1D Foothill

Game 4: No. 3D Doral Academy at No. 2M Green Valley

Wednesday

Region semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

Region final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

Region quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 4D Del Sol at No. 1M SLAM Academy, 3 p.m. at Heritage Park

Game 2: No. 3M Pahrump Valley at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Game 3: No. 4M Mojave at No. 1D Equipo Academy

Game 4: No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Boulder City

Wednesday

Region semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday

Region final

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

