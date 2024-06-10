Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming team

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming team, selected after the spring sports season.

Coronado's Sophia Pinter is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Ana Schulz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Olivia Anfinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Kacey Hu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Doral Academy coach Meredith Harper is the Co-Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Doral Academy coach Kristal Urso is the Co-Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado' Kaitlyn Sheesley is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Foothill's Italia Ingle is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Addison Holmes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Arbor View's Sienna Zauder is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Veronica Avra is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Doral Academy's Emery Vannah is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Summer Mudadu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Boulder City's Phoebe McClaren is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

First Team

Olivia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran — Helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.71). Also was part of their second-place run in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.31) and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.55).

Veronica Avra, Palo Verde — Won the 5A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (57.36), finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.64) and helped the Panthers placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.51).

Addison Holmes, Coronado — Helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.83), finished fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:10.93) and was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.46).

Kacey Hu, Coronado — Won the 5A state title in 1-meter diving for the third straight year with a score of 485.85 and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Phoebe McClaren, Boulder City — Won the 3A state title in the 200-yard (1:54.15) and 500-yard (4:53.11) freestyles and helped the Eagles place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:02.84).

Summer Mudadu, Faith Lutheran — Won the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:51.54) and 500-yard (4:56.71) freestyles and helped the Crusaders win the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.71).

Italia Ingle, Foothill — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (57.85) and 200-yard IM (2:11.17).

Sophia Pinter, Coronado — Helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.13) as well as the team title. Also finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (58.76) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.92).

Ana Schulz, Coronado — Won the 5A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (57.13) and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.79). Also helped the Cougars win the 200-yard (1:38.83) and 400-yard (3:34.13) freestyle relays as well as the team title.

Kaitlyn Sheesley, Coronado — Helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:38.83) and 400-yard freestyle relays as well as the team title.

Emery Vannah, Doral Academy — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (57.78) and 200-yard freestyle (1:54.03). Also helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley (1:58.10) and 200-yard freestyle (1:48.82) relays as well as the team title.

Sienna Zauder, Arbor View — Finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.08) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (53.17). Also helped the Aggies finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.99) at the 5A state meet.

Co-coaches of the Year

Kristal Urso and Meredith Harper, Doral Academy — The duo guided Doral Academy to the 4A team state title, the school’s first in swimming.

Second Team

Isabella Aiello, Green Valley — Won the 4A state title in the 50-yard (24.88) and 100-yard (53.54) freestyle.

Guielsie Borbon, Cheyenne — Won the 4A state title in the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.10) by more than 22 seconds and finished second in the 200-yard IM (2:17.78).

Amelia Campbell, Arbor View — Finished third in the 200-yard IM (2:09.65) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.48). Also helped the Aggies place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.99) at the 5A state meet.

Jordan Clarke, Coral Academy — Won the 3A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.28) and 200-yard IM (2:13.04). Also helped the Falcons win the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.46).

Kyra Jensen, Virgin Valley — Won the 3A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (25.73) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.45).

Delaney Johns, Cimarron-Memorial — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.01) and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (25.65).

Evey Lum, Doral Academy — Helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley (1:58.10), 200-yard freestyle (1:48.82) and 400-yard freestyle (4:15.20) relays as well as the 4A team state title.

Viktoria Olmeda, Tech — Won the 4A state title in 1-meter diving with a score of 430.70 points.

Makenna Sherman, Faith Lutheran — Helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.71) and finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.31). Also finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.96) and 200-yard IM (2:12.00).

Momoka Utsumi, Coral Academy — Won the 3A state title in the 100-yard butterfly and helped the Falcons win the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.46).

EJ Wegner, Doral Academy — Helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley (1:58.10) and 400-yard freestyle (4:15.2o) relays. Also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (54.75) and 200-yard IM (2:14.44) at the 4A state meet.

Tigerlily Wolfe, Faith Lutheran — Helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.71) and finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.31). Also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.90).

Honorable Mention

Dru Bauman, Palo Verde

Bella Benes, Centennial

Megan Cabral, Doral Academy

Lilian Chao, Tech

Caroline Czarnecki, Tech

Audrey De Luna, Durango

Kirra Fenton, Coronado

Claire Gallob, Faith Lutheran

Jailyn Gniewek, Doral Academy

Valeria Hernandez-Huicab, Eldorado

Mikayla Jolley, Arbor View

Alexandria Kauffman, Arbor View

Peyton Kerby, Palo Verde

Avery Lobel, Tech

Zoey McClaren, Boulder City

Stephanie Mills, Mojave

McKenna Morrow, Boulder City

Maryliam Reyes, Mojave

Isabella Robinson, Coral Academy

Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley

Ryann Velasquez, Palo Verde

Mary Villeda Flores, Desert Oasis

Isabella Zarkos, Faith Lutheran

