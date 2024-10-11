Thursday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge run game too much for No. 5 Green Valley

No. 3 Faith Lutheran stays perfect, fends off No. 6 Legacy

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) looks to throw the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Chris Boddy, Las Vegas: The senior had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 36-22 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Kieran Daniel, Losee: The junior rushed 140 yards for two TDs as the Lions beat Rancho 42-7.

— Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman: The junior completed 11 of 20 passes for 216 yards and two TDs as the top-ranked Gaels defeated No. 2 Arbor View 49-14.

— De’Anthony Thompson, Palo Verde: The senior had a TD reception on offense and an interception and forced fumble on defense to help the Panthers defeat Sierra Vista 22-0.

— Bakari Wilson, Canyon Springs: The sophomore scored two rushing TDs in the Pioneers’ 20-6 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Football

Basic 39, Foothill 29

Bishop Gorman 49, Arbor View 14

Canyon Springs 20, Chaparral 6

Del Sol 28, Cadence 27

Democracy Prep 20, Boulder City 0

Las Vegas 36, Sunrise Mountain 22

Liberty 38, Desert Pines 14

Losee 42, Rancho 7

Moapa Valley 49, Pahrump Valley 35

Mojave 24, Cheyenne 0

Palo Verde 22, Sierra Vista 0

Shadow Ridge 42, Green Valley 36

Sloan Canyon 52, The Meadows 14

Western 48, Bonanza 27

Boys soccer

Centennial 1, Bonanza 1

Coronado 7, Bishop Gorman 0

Del Sol 8, Moapa Valley 2

Desert Oasis 8, Sky Pointe 0

Palo Verde 2, Sunrise Mountain 1

Tech 6, Foothill 2

Girls volleyball

Durango 3, Tech 1

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

White Pine 2, Laughlin 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal