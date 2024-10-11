Thursday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Football
— Chris Boddy, Las Vegas: The senior had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 36-22 win over Sunrise Mountain.
— Kieran Daniel, Losee: The junior rushed 140 yards for two TDs as the Lions beat Rancho 42-7.
— Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman: The junior completed 11 of 20 passes for 216 yards and two TDs as the top-ranked Gaels defeated No. 2 Arbor View 49-14.
— De’Anthony Thompson, Palo Verde: The senior had a TD reception on offense and an interception and forced fumble on defense to help the Panthers defeat Sierra Vista 22-0.
— Bakari Wilson, Canyon Springs: The sophomore scored two rushing TDs in the Pioneers’ 20-6 win over Chaparral.
Scores
Football
Basic 39, Foothill 29
Bishop Gorman 49, Arbor View 14
Canyon Springs 20, Chaparral 6
Del Sol 28, Cadence 27
Democracy Prep 20, Boulder City 0
Las Vegas 36, Sunrise Mountain 22
Liberty 38, Desert Pines 14
Losee 42, Rancho 7
Moapa Valley 49, Pahrump Valley 35
Mojave 24, Cheyenne 0
Palo Verde 22, Sierra Vista 0
Shadow Ridge 42, Green Valley 36
Sloan Canyon 52, The Meadows 14
Western 48, Bonanza 27
Boys soccer
Centennial 1, Bonanza 1
Coronado 7, Bishop Gorman 0
Del Sol 8, Moapa Valley 2
Desert Oasis 8, Sky Pointe 0
Palo Verde 2, Sunrise Mountain 1
Tech 6, Foothill 2
Girls volleyball
Durango 3, Tech 1
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
White Pine 2, Laughlin 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal