Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Liberty's Madisyn Marchesi (20) moves the ball under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon (7) during a soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and three assists in a 9-0 victory over Clark.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored four goals in a 9-0 victory over Clark.

Khemya Gutierrez, Eldorado — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.

Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Alayna Littlewood, Eldorado — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.

Alasondra Maldonado-Gouker, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored two goals in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.

Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored a goal and made six saves to record the shutout in a 2-0 victory over Western.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.

Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.

Girls volleyball

Tehjana Fonoti-Laulagi, Chaparral — The senior had 19 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.

Deandra Kamaka-Maauga, Chaparral — The senior had 11 kills, 21 assists and five saves in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had seven kills in a 3-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Thursday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 2, Western 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Green Valley 2

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Clark 0

Doral Academy 9, Sky Pointe 1

Eldorado 2, Rancho 0

Equipo Academy 8, Del Sol 0

Foothill 3, Tech 1

Legacy 4, Desert Pines 3

Liberty 2, Desert Oasis 0

Moapa Valley 10, Mojave 0

Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 3

Shadow Ridge 9, Las Vegas 1

Silverado 4, Spring Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Valley 3

Virgin Valley 10, Cheyenne 0

Girls volleyball

Chaparral d. Eldorado 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Green Valley Christian d. Tech 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24

Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial 26-24, 25-11, 25-21

Sky Pointe d. Mater East 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

