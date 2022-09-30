Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and three assists in a 9-0 victory over Clark.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored four goals in a 9-0 victory over Clark.
Khemya Gutierrez, Eldorado — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.
Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.
Alayna Littlewood, Eldorado — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.
Alasondra Maldonado-Gouker, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored two goals in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.
Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.
Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored a goal and made six saves to record the shutout in a 2-0 victory over Western.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.
Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.
Girls volleyball
Tehjana Fonoti-Laulagi, Chaparral — The senior had 19 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.
Deandra Kamaka-Maauga, Chaparral — The senior had 11 kills, 21 assists and five saves in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.
Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had seven kills in a 3-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Thursday’s scores
Girls soccer
Basic 2, Western 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Green Valley 2
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Clark 0
Doral Academy 9, Sky Pointe 1
Eldorado 2, Rancho 0
Equipo Academy 8, Del Sol 0
Foothill 3, Tech 1
Legacy 4, Desert Pines 3
Liberty 2, Desert Oasis 0
Moapa Valley 10, Mojave 0
Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 3
Shadow Ridge 9, Las Vegas 1
Silverado 4, Spring Valley 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Valley 3
Virgin Valley 10, Cheyenne 0
Girls volleyball
Chaparral d. Eldorado 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Green Valley Christian d. Tech 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24
Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial 26-24, 25-11, 25-21
Sky Pointe d. Mater East 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
