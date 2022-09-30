85°F
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 9:52 pm
 
Liberty's Madisyn Marchesi (20) moves the ball under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon (7) during a soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and three assists in a 9-0 victory over Clark.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored four goals in a 9-0 victory over Clark.

Khemya Gutierrez, Eldorado — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.

Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Alayna Littlewood, Eldorado — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Rancho.

Alasondra Maldonado-Gouker, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored two goals in a 9-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.

Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored a goal and made six saves to record the shutout in a 2-0 victory over Western.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had three goals and an assist in a 9-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with SLAM Nevada.

Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 10-0 victory over Mojave.

Girls volleyball

Tehjana Fonoti-Laulagi, Chaparral — The senior had 19 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.

Deandra Kamaka-Maauga, Chaparral — The senior had 11 kills, 21 assists and five saves in a 3-0 victory over Eldorado.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had seven kills in a 3-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Thursday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 2, Western 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Green Valley 2

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Clark 0

Doral Academy 9, Sky Pointe 1

Eldorado 2, Rancho 0

Equipo Academy 8, Del Sol 0

Foothill 3, Tech 1

Legacy 4, Desert Pines 3

Liberty 2, Desert Oasis 0

Moapa Valley 10, Mojave 0

Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 3

Shadow Ridge 9, Las Vegas 1

Silverado 4, Spring Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Valley 3

Virgin Valley 10, Cheyenne 0

Girls volleyball

Chaparral d. Eldorado 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Green Valley Christian d. Tech 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24

Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial 26-24, 25-11, 25-21

Sky Pointe d. Mater East 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

