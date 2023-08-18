Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Kristopher Cordero, Liberty: The junior goalie posted a shutout to help the Patriots beat Centennial 2-0 in the Southern Nevada Kick-Off Classic at Green Valley.
— Samuel Mengestab, Sierra Vista: The senior had the first score of the season for the Mountain Lions, a second-half goal on an assist from Edwin Cruz in a 3-0 victory over Foothill in the Gerald Pentsil Classic at Eldorado.
— Urijah Torres, Cimarron-Memorial: In his debut game, the freshman scored the game-winner with 12 minutes to play, lifting the Spartans to a 3-2 victory over Canyon Springs.
Scores
Boys soccer
Eldorado 2, Tech 1
Shadow Ridge 2, Chaparral 1
Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 0
Liberty 2, Centennial 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Canyon Springs 2
Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 1
Girls soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 1, Sky Pointe 0
Girls volleyball
Smith Valley 3, Pahranagat Valley 0
Legacy 3, Sierra Vista 2
Football
Virgin Valley at Canyon Springs, late
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.