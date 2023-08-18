Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Legacy right side Tine Jennings reaches for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Kristopher Cordero, Liberty: The junior goalie posted a shutout to help the Patriots beat Centennial 2-0 in the Southern Nevada Kick-Off Classic at Green Valley.

— Samuel Mengestab, Sierra Vista: The senior had the first score of the season for the Mountain Lions, a second-half goal on an assist from Edwin Cruz in a 3-0 victory over Foothill in the Gerald Pentsil Classic at Eldorado.

— Urijah Torres, Cimarron-Memorial: In his debut game, the freshman scored the game-winner with 12 minutes to play, lifting the Spartans to a 3-2 victory over Canyon Springs.

Scores

Boys soccer

Eldorado 2, Tech 1

Shadow Ridge 2, Chaparral 1

Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 0

Liberty 2, Centennial 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Canyon Springs 2

Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 1

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Sky Pointe 0

Girls volleyball

Smith Valley 3, Pahranagat Valley 0

Legacy 3, Sierra Vista 2

Football

Virgin Valley at Canyon Springs, late

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.