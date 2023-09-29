79°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 9:58 pm
 
Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point ...
Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gor ...
Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) ...
Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Jordan Brown, Las Vegas: The junior logged a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a 5-1 victory over Green Valley.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had three goals and an assist to help the Cougars defeat Western 7-0.

— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore goalkeeper had seven saves and earned the shutout as the Pirates rolled to a 4-0 victory over Boulder City.

— Alan Sanchez, Desert Pines: The senior finished with a goal and two assists in the Jaguars’ 5-0 victory over Mojave.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored two goals in the Gaels’ 4-1 win over Palo Verde.

Girls volleyball

— Lincoln Common, Palo Verde: The senior had 15 kills to help the Panthers beat Foothill 13-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.

— Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The sophomore had 31 assists and six digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Basic.

— Lanna Ong, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 18 digs and 17 kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Liberty 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

— Elissa Sambo, Cheyenne: The junior recorded 15 assists and nine service aces in the Desert Shields’ 25-12, 25-13, 27-25 win over Cristo Rey.

— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior logged 10 assists to help the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-6 victory over Democracy Prep.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Palo Verde 1

Bonanza 11, Basic 3

Coronado 7, Western 0

Desert Oasis 3, Tech 2

Desert Pines 5, Mojave 0

Eldorado 4, Sunrise Mountain 0

Equipo Academy 1, Del Sol 0

Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 1

Sierra Vista 0, Clark 0

Silverado 3, Doral Academy 1

SLAM Nevada 2, Mater East 0

Sloan Canyon 4, Boulder City 0

Girls soccer

Valley 4, Cheyenne 1

Girls volleyball

Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 0

Durango 3, Basic 0

Founders Academy 3, Indian Springs 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Liberty 1

Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

