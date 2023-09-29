Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Jordan Brown, Las Vegas: The junior logged a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a 5-1 victory over Green Valley.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had three goals and an assist to help the Cougars defeat Western 7-0.
— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore goalkeeper had seven saves and earned the shutout as the Pirates rolled to a 4-0 victory over Boulder City.
— Alan Sanchez, Desert Pines: The senior finished with a goal and two assists in the Jaguars’ 5-0 victory over Mojave.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored two goals in the Gaels’ 4-1 win over Palo Verde.
Girls volleyball
— Lincoln Common, Palo Verde: The senior had 15 kills to help the Panthers beat Foothill 13-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.
— Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The sophomore had 31 assists and six digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Basic.
— Lanna Ong, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 18 digs and 17 kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Liberty 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
— Elissa Sambo, Cheyenne: The junior recorded 15 assists and nine service aces in the Desert Shields’ 25-12, 25-13, 27-25 win over Cristo Rey.
— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior logged 10 assists to help the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-6 victory over Democracy Prep.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Palo Verde 1
Bonanza 11, Basic 3
Coronado 7, Western 0
Desert Oasis 3, Tech 2
Desert Pines 5, Mojave 0
Eldorado 4, Sunrise Mountain 0
Equipo Academy 1, Del Sol 0
Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 1
Sierra Vista 0, Clark 0
Silverado 3, Doral Academy 1
SLAM Nevada 2, Mater East 0
Sloan Canyon 4, Boulder City 0
Girls soccer
Valley 4, Cheyenne 1
Girls volleyball
Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 0
Durango 3, Basic 0
Founders Academy 3, Indian Springs 0
Palo Verde 3, Foothill 1
Sierra Vista 3, Liberty 1
Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
