Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Jordan Brown, Las Vegas: The junior logged a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a 5-1 victory over Green Valley.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had three goals and an assist to help the Cougars defeat Western 7-0.

— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore goalkeeper had seven saves and earned the shutout as the Pirates rolled to a 4-0 victory over Boulder City.

— Alan Sanchez, Desert Pines: The senior finished with a goal and two assists in the Jaguars’ 5-0 victory over Mojave.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored two goals in the Gaels’ 4-1 win over Palo Verde.

Girls volleyball

— Lincoln Common, Palo Verde: The senior had 15 kills to help the Panthers beat Foothill 13-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.

— Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The sophomore had 31 assists and six digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Basic.

— Lanna Ong, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 18 digs and 17 kills to help the Mountain Lions defeat Liberty 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

— Elissa Sambo, Cheyenne: The junior recorded 15 assists and nine service aces in the Desert Shields’ 25-12, 25-13, 27-25 win over Cristo Rey.

— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior logged 10 assists to help the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-6 victory over Democracy Prep.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Palo Verde 1

Bonanza 11, Basic 3

Coronado 7, Western 0

Desert Oasis 3, Tech 2

Desert Pines 5, Mojave 0

Eldorado 4, Sunrise Mountain 0

Equipo Academy 1, Del Sol 0

Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 1

Sierra Vista 0, Clark 0

Silverado 3, Doral Academy 1

SLAM Nevada 2, Mater East 0

Sloan Canyon 4, Boulder City 0

Girls soccer

Valley 4, Cheyenne 1

Girls volleyball

Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 0

Durango 3, Basic 0

Founders Academy 3, Indian Springs 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Liberty 1

Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

