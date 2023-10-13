Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
— Severin Larsen, Silverado: The senior had two goals and two assists to help the Skyhawks roll to a 6-0 victory over Mojave.
— Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior logged two goals and an assist as the Bengals took a 3-0 lead and hung on for a 3-2 win over Centennial.
— Salman Shah, Arbor View: The junior scored a go-ahead goal with 15 minutes remaining, and the Aggies salvaged a 2-2 tie after Eldorado scored a last-minute goal.
— Mauricio Vega, Desert Oasis: The senior scored two goals as the Diamondbacks topped Sky Pointe 3-1.
— Zacchery Zrebiec, Tech: The senior had a goal and an assist to help Tech defeat Foothill 3-0.
Girls volleyball
— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior had 22 assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mater East 25-9, 25-10, 25-21.
— Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View: The sophomore collected 11 kills, five digs and four services aces while leading the Aggies to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Palo Verde.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Eldorado 2
Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 3
Bonanza 3, Centennial 2
Chaparral 8, Mater East 0
Desert Oasis 3, Sky Pointe 1
Las Vegas 1, Western 1
Palo Verde 1, Sunrise Mountain 1
Sierra Vista 2, Desert Pines 0
Silverado 6, Mojave 0
Tech 3, Foothill 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 1
Moapa Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Somerset-Losee 3, Western 0
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
