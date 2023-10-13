64°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 10:03 pm
 
Arbor View midfielder Salman Shah (6) walks on the field during a game against Coronado at Coro ...
Arbor View midfielder Salman Shah (6) walks on the field during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Severin Larsen, Silverado: The senior had two goals and two assists to help the Skyhawks roll to a 6-0 victory over Mojave.

— Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior logged two goals and an assist as the Bengals took a 3-0 lead and hung on for a 3-2 win over Centennial.

— Salman Shah, Arbor View: The junior scored a go-ahead goal with 15 minutes remaining, and the Aggies salvaged a 2-2 tie after Eldorado scored a last-minute goal.

— Mauricio Vega, Desert Oasis: The senior scored two goals as the Diamondbacks topped Sky Pointe 3-1.

— Zacchery Zrebiec, Tech: The senior had a goal and an assist to help Tech defeat Foothill 3-0.

Girls volleyball

— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior had 22 assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mater East 25-9, 25-10, 25-21.

— Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View: The sophomore collected 11 kills, five digs and four services aces while leading the Aggies to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Palo Verde.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Eldorado 2

Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 3

Bonanza 3, Centennial 2

Chaparral 8, Mater East 0

Desert Oasis 3, Sky Pointe 1

Las Vegas 1, Western 1

Palo Verde 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Sierra Vista 2, Desert Pines 0

Silverado 6, Mojave 0

Tech 3, Foothill 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 1

Moapa Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Somerset-Losee 3, Western 0

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

