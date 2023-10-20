Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer performances:
Girls soccer
— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three goals and an assist to lead the Gaels to a 10-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore recorded a goal and three assists as the Roadrunners routed Desert Pines 10-0.
— Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman scored two goals, including a second-half game-winner, to lift the Panthers over Shadow Ridge 2-1.
— Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman’s first-half goal was all the Aggies needed to edge Desert Oasis 1-0.
— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior racked up three goals and two assists in the Pirates’ 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Girls volleyball
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior had 19 kills and nine digs to lead the Trailblazers past Spring Valley 25-22, 25-9, 25-11.
— Desirae Knoble, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win over Sierra Vista.
— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior logged eight kills and three aces as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-11 win over Cristo Rey.
— Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran: The senior compiled 16 kills, 14 digs and four service aces to lead the Crusaders to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Palo Verde.
— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The junior finished with 20 kills and seven aces in the Guardians’ 25-13, 25-14, 20-25, 25-10 win over Awaken Christian.
Scores
Football
Liberty 35, Shadow Ridge 32
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Desert Oasis 0
Bishop Gorman 10, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 1, Doral Academy 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1
Green Valley 3, Basic 1
Moapa Valley 12, Cristo Rey 0
Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 0
Palo Verde 2, Shadow Ridge 1
Sierra Vista 2, Las Vegas 1
SLAM Academy 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Tech 10, Desert Pines 0
Girls volleyball
Durango 3, Spring Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 1
GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 1
Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal