Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Thursday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three goals and an assist to lead the Gaels to a 10-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore recorded a goal and three assists as the Roadrunners routed Desert Pines 10-0.

— Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman scored two goals, including a second-half game-winner, to lift the Panthers over Shadow Ridge 2-1.

— Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman’s first-half goal was all the Aggies needed to edge Desert Oasis 1-0.

— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior racked up three goals and two assists in the Pirates’ 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior had 19 kills and nine digs to lead the Trailblazers past Spring Valley 25-22, 25-9, 25-11.

— Desirae Knoble, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win over Sierra Vista.

— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior logged eight kills and three aces as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-11 win over Cristo Rey.

— Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran: The senior compiled 16 kills, 14 digs and four service aces to lead the Crusaders to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Palo Verde.

— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The junior finished with 20 kills and seven aces in the Guardians’ 25-13, 25-14, 20-25, 25-10 win over Awaken Christian.

Scores

Football

Liberty 35, Shadow Ridge 32

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Desert Oasis 0

Bishop Gorman 10, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 1, Doral Academy 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1

Green Valley 3, Basic 1

Moapa Valley 12, Cristo Rey 0

Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 0

Palo Verde 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Sierra Vista 2, Las Vegas 1

SLAM Academy 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tech 10, Desert Pines 0

Girls volleyball

Durango 3, Spring Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 1

GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 1

Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal