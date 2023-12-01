Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Girls basketball

— Raina Cobbin, Del Sol: The sophomore led a balanced attack with 12 points in the Dragons’ 64-17 victory over Awaken Christian.

— Akeylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored five of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Lions’ 61-50 victory over Canyon Springs.

Boys basketball

— Alijah Adem, Spring Valley: The senior nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points and 10 assists to help the Grizzlies roll to a 79-29 victory over Bonanza.

— Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The junior finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Cougars’ 75-43 win over Las Vegas.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior recorded 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Rattlers past Palo Verde 68-54.

— Tegan Walker, Doral Academy: The senior posted 26 points as the Dragons cruised past Mountain View 70-24.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The junior had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds to help lift the Eagles to a 62-20 win over Cadence.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 68, Christian Brothers (Calif.) 59

Boulder City 62, Cadence 20

Centennial 67, Silverado 64

Cimarron-Memorial 66, Eldorado 29

Coronado 75, Las Vegas 43

Doral Academy 70, Mountain View 24

Faith Lutheran 81, Chaparral 38

Legacy 70, Durango 59

Mojave 68, Palo Verde 54

Shadow Ridge 69, Sky Pointe 23

Sierra Vista 68, Desert Oasis 56

Somerset-Losee 68, Canyon Springs 66

Spring Valley 79, Bonanza 29

The Meadows 66, Green Valley 52

Girls basketball

Del Sol 64, Awaken Christian 17

Eureka 45, Pahranagat Valley 11

Somerset-Losee 61, Canyon Springs 50

Virginia City 26, Beatty 3

Flag football

Del Sol 38, Sierra Vista 18

Tech 35, Basic 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal