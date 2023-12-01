Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Girls basketball
— Raina Cobbin, Del Sol: The sophomore led a balanced attack with 12 points in the Dragons’ 64-17 victory over Awaken Christian.
— Akeylah Thrower, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored five of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Lions’ 61-50 victory over Canyon Springs.
Boys basketball
— Alijah Adem, Spring Valley: The senior nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points and 10 assists to help the Grizzlies roll to a 79-29 victory over Bonanza.
— Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The junior finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Cougars’ 75-43 win over Las Vegas.
— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior recorded 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Rattlers past Palo Verde 68-54.
— Tegan Walker, Doral Academy: The senior posted 26 points as the Dragons cruised past Mountain View 70-24.
— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The junior had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds to help lift the Eagles to a 62-20 win over Cadence.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 68, Christian Brothers (Calif.) 59
Boulder City 62, Cadence 20
Centennial 67, Silverado 64
Cimarron-Memorial 66, Eldorado 29
Coronado 75, Las Vegas 43
Doral Academy 70, Mountain View 24
Faith Lutheran 81, Chaparral 38
Legacy 70, Durango 59
Mojave 68, Palo Verde 54
Shadow Ridge 69, Sky Pointe 23
Sierra Vista 68, Desert Oasis 56
Somerset-Losee 68, Canyon Springs 66
Spring Valley 79, Bonanza 29
The Meadows 66, Green Valley 52
Girls basketball
Del Sol 64, Awaken Christian 17
Eureka 45, Pahranagat Valley 11
Somerset-Losee 61, Canyon Springs 50
Virginia City 26, Beatty 3
Flag football
Del Sol 38, Sierra Vista 18
Tech 35, Basic 6
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal