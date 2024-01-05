Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge flag football quarterback Aubree Davis throws the ball during a game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Kaden Arnold, Desert Oasis: The sophomore recorded 24 points and four rebounds in the Diamondbacks’ 66-58 win over Canyon Springs.

— Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The junior center had 25 points and 18 rebounds as the Cougars defeated Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 73-58.

— Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior collected 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Aggies’ 77-45 win over Mater East.

— Sean Pendleton, Boulder City: The junior compiled 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Eagles to an 86-34 victory over Doral Academy.

Girls basketball

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 33 points, including four 3-pointers, with eight rebounds and two assists to help the Mountain Lions defeat Rancho 64-42.

— Rylee Hjorth, Foothill: The senior scored 16 points as the Falcons logged a 53-21 victory over Mojave.

— Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The sophomore finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Miners’ 51-39 loss to Canyon Springs.

— Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 32 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists to lead the Gaels past Coronado 79-60.

— Gianessa Vazquez, Green Valley: The junior finished with 20 points in the Gators’ 61-14 win over Doral Academy.

Flag football

— Annika Griffith, Clark: The junior had six receptions for 79 yards and a TD as the Chargers scored early and held off a Rancho drive in the final minute for an 8-6 win.

— Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore passed for 268 yards and four TDs and rushed 102 yards and two scores to lead the Diamondbacks past Basic 48-6.

— Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had two TD receptions, an interception and eight tackles to lead the Mustangs to a 32-18 victory over Liberty.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 77, Mater East 45

Bishop Gorman 72, Mojave 65

Boulder City 86, Doral Academy 34

Coronado 73, Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 58

Desert Oasis 66, Canyon Springs 58

Lincoln County 87, Adelson School 27

Girls basketball

Basic 40, Del Sol 38

Bishop Gorman 79, Coronado 60

Canyon Springs 51, Sunrise Mountain 39

Cheyenne 53, Bonanza 28

Foothill 53, Mojave 21

Green Valley 61, Doral Academy 14

Pahrump Valley 56, Arbor View 44

Sierra Vista 64, Rancho 42

Silverado 26, Western 25

Tech 58, Valley 52

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 34, Centennial 20

Clark 8, Rancho 6

Desert Oasis 48, Basic 6

Las Vegas 40, Del Sol 20

Palo Verde 12, Green Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 32, Liberty 18

Tech 39, Silverado 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal